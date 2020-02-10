So Timmy got strep throat and missed a couple of days of school.
This has been a normal thing for us this year. I’m not sure why, but Timmy has gotten quite a few illnesses in first grade, so missing school and doing make-up work is part of our routine. I hope his immune system kicks in at some point.
Anyway, back to my story. Timmy had some make-up work and Joy was helping him. He got tripped up on something, so Joy called me in for help. I figured I’d swoop in and solve the problem, looking like a hero. I’d show Timmy that Daddy can handle any problem first grade threw at him. I mean, I basically have two master’s degrees and teach high school. How hard could this be?
The problem he was working on was a first-grade math problem that read, “I am a two-digit number with six ones. I have two more tens than ones. What number am I?”
That’s not a math problem! That’s like a Riddle of the Sphinx!
I mean, I’m not the greatest person at math, but first-grade math should be easy for someone with basically two master’s degrees!
There I was thinking I’d add up 2+2 and got a riddle instead. A riddle! I mean, since when does first grade do math riddles? When I was in first grade, we essentially learned how to count by fingers. Timmy’s solving riddles.
Disclaimer: this is not a complaint about the school district, Timmy’s teacher, or anyone involved in Timmy’s education. This is a complaint about the idiot politicians and other government-level morons who screw up the American education system so epically that we teachers can barely keep our heads above water.
Thanks to things like “Eureka Math” and “Common Core,” we have questions like this bleeding into first grade. I complain on a regular basis that our over-reliance on standardized tests has ruined any critical thinking skills Americans used to have. And then they add riddles.
I solved it, by the way. Like Oedipus, I solved the Riddle of the Sphinx. Boom, baby! I feel like I should be the king of Thebes now.
Oh, sorry. I’m an English teacher. Google “Oedipus Rex” to get the background of what I’m saying.
That wasn’t the only riddle Timmy had to figure out in his homework. And these riddles all involved math questions that challenged my brain.
I get why the average parent gets angry when we teachers send home homework. They can’t help their children! As a parent, you are lulled into this false sense of security that you can guide your child through anything the American education system throws at them. When you can’t, you get frustrated.
I got frustrated. I basically have two master’s degrees! If I hadn’t been cheated by a university, I would actually have two master’s degrees. (Always read the fine print.) But I solved it.
I helped Timmy work through the logic of it. We figured out that the second digit of this number was six: “I have six ones.” Then, you add two more to the number six to get the first digit: “I have two more tens than ones.” The “tens” refers to the place of the digit. The answer is 86.
Timmy started getting this concept a lot faster than I did. The further on he went, the more his seven-year-old brain could solve the riddles that the Math Sphinx threw at him.
For me, however, it was a humbling experience. I teach 150 new humans every year, and I periodically send home some work for them to do. If I, someone who basically has two master’s degrees, barely solved a first-grade math problem, then I need to be careful what I send home to people who don’t basically have two master’s degrees. Or I need to be sympathetic when a student tells me, “Hey, I couldn’t figure this out. And neither could my parents.”
The Riddle of the Sphinx in “Oedipus Rex” goes like this: “What walks on four legs in the morning, two legs in the afternoon, and three legs in the evening.” Oedipus solves it with a little reasoning and some plot armor. I barely worked out the number 86!
Any time I get egotistical, I hope someone comes by and reminds me that I was nearly stumped by a first-grade math problem.
PS: Speaking of egotistical — I was one day off on my prediction for National Impeachment Acquittal Day in last week’s column! I feel that deserves bonus points.
Andrew Bundy is a husband, father, teacher, writer, and nerd. His views on idiot politicians and government-level morons are solely his own and not of this newspaper nor the school district in which he works.