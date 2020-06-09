HARRISBURG – Coronavirus numbers were on the rise over the past week for a number of area counties.
Clarion County’s confirmed cases went from 27 a week ago to 28 this week, with the number of deaths attributed to the virus remaining at two.
Armstrong County’s confirmed cases rose from 62 a week ago to 65 this week, while the county’s death count remained at five.
Butler County saw its number of cases rise from 232 a week ago to 249 this week, Venango County’s confirmed cases jumped from nine last week to 16 this week, and Jefferson County’s number rose from 12 last week to 16 this week.
Clarion County held steady with 29 confirmed cases, as did Forest County with seven cases.
The Pennsylvania Department of Health on Tuesday confirmed that there were 493 additional positive cases of COVID-19 statewide, bringing the statewide total to 76,436.
There have been 6,014 total deaths attributed to COVID-19 in Pennsylvania, an increase of 61 new deaths.
“With more than half of the state now in the green phase of the process to reopen, it is essential that we continue to take precautions to protect against COVID-19,” Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine said. “Each of us has a responsibility to protect ourselves, our loved ones and others by wearing a mask, maintaining social distancing and washing our hands frequently. Together we can protect our most vulnerable Pennsylvanians, our essential workers and our healthcare system.”
As of Tuesday, there were 625 patients who have a positive serology test and either COVID-19 symptoms or a high-risk exposure, which are considered probable cases and not confirmed cases. There have been 459,248 patients who have tested negative to date in the state. Of the patients who have tested positive to date the age breakdown is as follows:
• Nearly 1 percent are ages 0-4.
• Nearly 1 percent are ages 5-12.
• Nearly 2 percent are ages 13-18.
• 6 percent are ages 19-24.
• Nearly 37 percent are ages 25-49.
• 25 percent are ages 50-64.
• 28 percent are ages 65 or older.
Most of the patients hospitalized in Pennsylvania are ages 65 or older, and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older.
In nursing and personal care homes in the state, there are 16,247 resident cases of COVID-19, and 2,824 cases among employees, for a total of 19,071 at 618 distinct facilities in 45 counties.