HARRISBURG — Pennsylvania liquor stores, including one in each county in the Courier Express readership area, began offering curbside pick up Monday as the statewide shutdown on nonessential businesses heads into week six.
The Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board (PLCB) announced over the weekend it would open some of its 600 stores for the service, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays.
Customers may buy up to six bottles in one transaction and are limited to just one order per store daily. Stores in DuBois in Clearfield County, St. Marys in Elk County, Punxsutawney in Jefferson County and Clarion in Clarion County are among those offering the service.
A complete list of participating stores can be found on the PLCB website.
The news comes after the PLCB says it processed record-breaking online orders, collecting more than $2.1 million in sales since the service launched on April 1. PLCB Board Chairman Tim Holden said the state has made “significant progress” ramping up its capabilities and improving the customer’s online shopping experience. The website randomizes access to prevent traffic overload and order abuse and limits transactions to one per shopper.
Gov. Tom Wolf shuttered the state’s 600 liquor stores March 17 as the pandemic worsened. As of Sunday, the Department of Health has confirmed more than 32,000 cases of COVID-19 and more than 1,100 deaths.
In the weeks since the shutdown order, the administration has walked back the mandatory closure and reopened 49 stores and more than 100 fulfillment centers to process online sales. All stores will remain closed to the public, the PLCB said.