It was not often in the last year that I or many others could express sheer appreciation for something. Being “locked down” in the beginning of the COVID-19 virus and restricted in our daily routines and interpersonal connections to keep from spreading the virus, life was pretty mean.
Even when June came around and some restrictions were lifted and people were able to get out and about more, there were still some things that were missing. Businesses that I thought I would be able to go to again and shop had not survived the pandemic. Other seasonal services had disappeared because the time to take advantage of them had passed. What my expectation was and what the reality of my experience was, were not the same.
Hope started to arrive when they began to speak of the vaccine. But even there, it seemed to be more hype than promise. Ahhh, but finally...
On Thursday I went to get my vaccine shot. After a year where everything seemed to go so wrong, we finally got it right! They found my name on the registry, they made copies of my ID and medical card, they directed me to a chair where a lovely former nurse of the Clarion Psych Center injected my first dose of the vaccine. There was no waiting, no hold up, no screw up. Ahhh! (Oh, and it didn’t hurt a bit!)
After last year where everything seemed to go so wrong it finally seems right. To all the nurses and staff who are making it possible to make sure every vaccine dose goes into someone’s arm, thank you. Thank you for coming out of retirement, thank you for thinking of your fellowman, thank you for being so unselfish and giving at a time when we need hope and care so much!
ANNE
CALLENBURG
New Bethlehem