DuBOIS — Chris Singleton, a forgiveness and racial reconciliation lecturer, is scheduled to speak at 7:00 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 28, in Hiller Auditorium at Penn State DuBois. As part of the Cultural, Performing Arts, and Lecture Series, this event is free and open to the public.
Singleton is a former professional baseball player drafted by the Chicago Cubs, and a man on a greater mission than just hitting home runs. He is an inspirational speaker that has been featured on ESPN’s E:60, Sports Illustrated magazine, USA Today, and more. His mother, Sharonda Coleman-Singleton, was murdered along with eight other victims at Mother Emanuel AME church in Downtown Charleston, South Carolina on June 17, 2015 by a racist white supremacist. Singleton inspired his city and the nation by forgiving the young man who murdered his mother and stating, “Love is stronger than hate.” Singleton inspires his audiences of all ages through teaching the power of forgiveness and his personal experiences of adversity at such a young age. He seeks to inspire his audience to love more, do more, and treat others the way they want to be treated.
For more information contact the Penn State DuBois Office of Student Engagement at (814) 375-4851 or mdb469@psu.edu