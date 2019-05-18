In the battle of superstar collaborations, Mary J. Blige and Nas may not have the chart impact that Ed Sheeran and Justin Bieber will have, but they definitely have the better song.
“Thriving” (Republic), produced by DJ Camper, is built on a dramatic beat, strong enough to hold its own against Blige’s powerful vocals and Nas’ rhymes.
Sheeran and Bieber’s “I Don’t Care” (Atlantic) is a breezy sing-along about anxiety, which is a feat in itself.
“Summer Days” (STMPD RCRDS) is a surprisingly funky collaboration from EDM star Martin Garrix, Fall Out Boy’s Patrick Stump and Macklemore.