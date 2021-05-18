BUTLER – The Christopher Gist Chapter of the Sons of the American Revolution will hold its spring meeting and dinner on Wednesday, May 26, at 6 p.m. at Rachel’s Roadhouse Restaurant in Butler.
The featured speaker is Butler County Judge Martin O’Brien who will talk about the Washington Trail Association.
The meeting is open to all Sons of the American Revolution. The Christopher Gist Chapter of the Sons of the American Revolution covers Clarion, Venango, Forest, Butler and Lawrence counties.
Those planning to attend are asked to RSVP to Doug Tapager at (724) 355-1718.