SHANNONDALE – Zion Lutheran Church will hold its Soup in Shannondale on Saturday, Nov. 14 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
The meal will be served only by drive-through.
The menu includes chili, cornbread and apple crisp.
SHANNONDALE – Zion Lutheran Church will hold its Soup in Shannondale on Saturday, Nov. 14 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
The meal will be served only by drive-through.
The menu includes chili, cornbread and apple crisp.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.