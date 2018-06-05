SOUTH BETHLEHEM – South Bethlehem Borough Council held its regular meeting on Monday, June 4. Agenda items discussed included ongoing street and sidewalk projects, the handling of abandoned vehicles and updating existing ordinances.
Mayor Randall Stahlman was in attendance, as were council members Melvin Blake, Mike Tharan, James Travis Sr., James Travis Jr., Allen Dawson and Ted Wells. Bob Girgas, borough engineer, also attended.
During the public comments portion of the meeting, a resident expressed concern regarding the condition of alleys in the borough. Council members said that, since liquid-fuels funding cannot be used for alley repairs, there is little in the borough budget for routine maintenance. Some improvements have been made in recent months as funding allows.
Girgas said that the first phase of the ongoing street and sidewalk improvement project was moving forward. Ron Gillette, the contractor handling many aspects of the work, can commence working on an expanded sidewalk ramps portion once his company completes a similar project in Elderton. The bid for the project will be posted during the week of June 11, with the final award being made sometime in July.
Discarded crumbling concrete from the project will be retrieved and used to fill in a hole that has developed near the old dam-race controls in South Bethlehem’s small park near the New Bethlehem bridge.
The ongoing project along Hamilton Street is one of the first phases of a multi-year three-part plan to upgrade sidewalks, ramps and paving throughout the borough.
James Travis Sr. and Dawson, both residents of King Street, said that there are sizable cracks across the pavement near their homes. Tharan said that hot-tar crack sealing will help the problem, and other work would take place on their street in 2019.
Under new business, Dawn Davis, borough secretary and treasurer, said that $16,341 in Liquid Fuels tax funds were direct-deposited into a closed borough bank account instead of landing in a new one. The money went to an account for sewers and will have to be transferred to the appropriate street-related account. Davis said that the funds are available to the borough, and that no funds have been lost.
Davis also said that the police have been asked to tow an abandoned automobile without a license plate that has been parked on the street near Valley Advantages in the borough. Mike Tharan added that the owner of the facility has been driving his own vehicle over lawns and neighboring driveways rather than using the wide access area in front of the facility, and has been spoken to about it.
Dawson, who represents the borough on the Redbank Valley Municipal Park board, said that discussion about New Bethlehem Borough rejoining the group is continuing. A disagreement some years ago resulted in New Bethlehem withdrawing its participation and support.
Stahlman said that he was considering developing some form of zoning for the borough. Enacting zoning, he said, is a complicated process requiring much time and expense.
After some discussion, it was suggested that updating existing ordinances to reflect changing conditions within the borough would be a more cost-effective strategy than creating a zoning code from scratch. The council agreed and will form a committee to work on the updates over the next few months.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.