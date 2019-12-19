Mr. Long’s Second Grade ClassDear Santa, I want a fortnite llama and minecraft legos and a minecraft enderdragon and a minecraft creeper legos and a headset and a stuffed sloth for my brother. I want a red camo controller finger things. and a Charlie Brown & Snoopy for Damien. I could also use a charger. Thank you.
— Devlin
Dear Santa, I want a brand new tablet pleases. My freind wants LOL. Me and My freinds want slime. I want a LOL horse. I wish I could have a LOL house. Thank you. Merry Christmas.
— Amy
Dear Santa, I want Lego dinosaurs and bubbles and puzzles Bat Man Toy Thank you Merry Christmas
— Anthony
Dear Santa, I wunt a hoverboard I wunt a real dog. I wunt a TV I want an i pad I want a 202 and 360 and a 300window and a car and a pet squirrel, polar bear, white tail deer Grizzy Bear, black bear, red fox, Moose I Phone 11 and a Mule deer Thank you Santa Claus
— Logan
Dear Santa, I want an I Pad. I want ExtrEmE PowEr dozer. I want a ruter, garbage trck I want a tendo switch I want a bruter dump truck a bruter excavator, a bruter flatbed truck i want a traxxas rc car 4x4 div to santa
— Lincoln
Dear Santa, Even though I sent a list I will stil send another list so I will wunt a lego set and I wunut a gift for my mom and that will be a oven mitt and I wunt a gift for my dad and that is a new gun please.
— Lily Schmitz
Dear Santa, I want a lego set for christmas. and a RC car for christmas and merry christmas
from Ben
Dear Santa, I wood like a hover board and a laqtoq and i phone 11 and a Nintendo switch. Please and thank you.
Love, Gwen
Dear Santa, this is I want four Christmas. I want Bruter turck with a flat bed and with a back hoe and Bruter tanker with a taaker trailer and a bruter plow turck with spreder, and a a i Pad and legos garder turck and a legots turck with a turile with a cap of is it a coal turck a turiler i fone all Bruter dump truck. and a real car.
— Issac Scutella
Dear Santa, LOL Doll, Slime, hoverbard pink, blanket, i phone 6s thank you
— Briella Manevlich
Dear Santa, May I please have a gymnastics mate and a hoverboard and Legos LOL Dolls american girl Dolls twixie pet LOL Dolls OMG Dolls and I want a frozen 2 I want Alarm to and a want a spuishy. My Dog wants a Dog Down My techer wants Snoopy I wunt Snoopy Stuffed animal Snoopy Thank you Merry Christmas.
— Lexie Bleggi
Dear Santa, I woud like gatar for my little brother please I woud like a wrestling ring and legos pleaze I want a tablet pleas My brother woud like a tablet to please I woud like a tree house. Merry Christmas
— Dalton
Dear Santa, I would like gymnastics bar a real puppy any kind PLEASE!!! Thank you & Merry Christmas
— Reese
Dear Santa, I Please want a hot wheels and hot wheels track and I also want gloves and the Book called goblins in the castle and nintendo switch. Thank you Merry christmas.
— Julian
Dear Santa, I want a TV and a Bruter combine and a bruter pick up truck and a dozer and slime and a nintendo switch. Thank you.
— Dominic Grunthaner