Special Olympics Pennsylvania has canceled its Summer Games scheduled for June at Penn State University in State College.
In a news release, the group cited safety precautions related to coronavirus as the reason for the cancellation. The group said it plans to host Virtual Games during the same time, from June 11-13.
The 10th annual “Be a Fan” Torch Run that precedes the games also is canceled. That three-day, 150-mile run from Pittsburgh to State College involves more than 500 runners from more than 50 law enforcement agencies, alongside Special Olympics athletes.
“While it is heartbreaking to announce this decision, our hope is to capture the spirit of our athletes and volunteers via the Virtual Summer Games,” Matthew Aaron, the organization’s president and CEO, said in the release.
“The athletes of Special Olympics Pennsylvania and our coaches, families, law enforcement Torch Run partners, sponsors and volunteers are an amazing and resilient group. We will come through this crisis stronger and more unified than ever.”
Special Olympics provides year-round training and competition in 21 sports to more than 20,000 children and adults with disabilities.
In its 33rd year at Penn State, the state’s largest Special Olympic competition typically sees more than 2,000 athletes and 750 coaches converge on the university’s main campus for competition in sports including swimming, basketball, golf and softball.
More than 1,000 people usually volunteer.
“Penn State University and our entire community always look forward to hosting the amazing Special Olympics athletes and their coaches, volunteers and guests each June,” Penn State President Eric Barron said.
“We will miss them and their families this year. But, we all look forward to the day when we can welcome everyone back to campus again.”
More details will be released on the Virtual Games at specialolympicspa.org.