KANE — John Dzemyan, McKean County naturalist and historian, spoke to a crowd of conservationists at the Mt. Jewett Sportsmen’s Club last Saturday with his presentation on hobblebush, grouse, and native shrubs in northern Pennsylvania. Attendees to this special presentation came from as far away as Kittaning, Titusville, Oil City, and southern New York. This special presentation was hosted by the Allegheny Chapter of the Ruffed Grouse Society as part of their annual celebration of accomplishments at their traditional Fun Lunch.
Dzemyan’s presentation concentrated on hobblebush and its important relationship to grouse, but he also delved into the relationship of hobblebush to many other small mammals and birds here in the northern tier. Hobblebush, the understory shrub that was so important as a food source for birds, small mammals, and deer up until the early twentieth century, has almost vanished from the landscape here in northern Pennsylvania. Dzemyan showed photos of the restoration work currently underway on Bloomster Hollow Road near Clermont in McKean County. Small, one-foot high, hobblebush are being fenced to exclude deer to allow the seedlings to grow into shrubs.
The once plentiful shrub, with white flowers and high-energy berries, disappeared once the deer herd exploded and overwhelmed their habitat. For the last 80 years, hobblebush has been found only on the tops of large rocks that deer cannot reach to browse upon the plants.
Slowly, hobblebush is coming back in the understory of area forests, and with hobblebush’s return, and better management of deer with their habitat, other shrubs so valuable for wildlife are also coming back. Dzemyan showed photos of native shrubs that are slowly starting to return to northern tier forests: large-leaved holly, mountain ash, winterberry, and alternate-leaved dogwood. Dzemyan also shared photos of wildflowers that are slowly starting to make a comeback. Wildlife will benefit if conservationists can continue the restoration efforts and the deer herd stays in balance with its habitat.
“Seeing a restoration work in progress for an important shrub that benefits wildlife is a great way to also celebrate the accomplishments of the Allegheny Chapter of the Ruffed Grouse Society at our annual Fun Lunch,” said Jeff Yeager, President of the Allegheny Chapter.
The Ruffed Grouse Society was founded in 1961 to promote and increase awareness of young forest management and to maintain suitable habitat that supports healthy populations of ruffed grouse, woodcock, deer and many songbird species that depend on forest diversity to survive and prosper.