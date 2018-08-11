CLEARFIELD — Motorists traveling through Decatur Township in Clearfield County will be reminded to obey the posted speed limit as The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today the placement of a radar-controlled speed display sign on (Curtin Street) in Osceola Mills, south of Third Street
The sign is to aid in curbing speeding, a common type of aggressive driving.
The sign faces southbound traffic and utilizes radar to determine the speeds of oncoming traffic. Vehicle speeds are then posted on the lighted section of the sign. The posted speed limit on this section of Route 2051 is 40 miles per hour.
The sign, which was placed August 9, will remain in its locations for up to four weeks.
Speeding and other aggressive driving behaviors are among the leading causes of crashes and fatalities in Pennsylvania. Other aggressive driving behaviors include running stop signs or red lights, passing illegally and tailgating.
Aggressive driving behaviors were listed as a crash cause in 49 percent of Clearfield County crashes in 2017.
