CLEARFIELD — Due to winter weather conditions, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) has temporarily reduced speed limits on a number or roadways in the north central region.
PennDOT urges motorists to avoid unnecessary travel but those who must drive should expect reduced speed limits of 45 mph on the following roads:
- I-80 in Clearfield, Centre, and Clinton counties
- Route 219 in Clearfield, Elk, and McKean counties
These speed restrictions will be in place until further notice. PennDOT will issue an update when the restrictions are lifted.
Although PennDOT crews have been treating roadways, the department’s primary goal is to keep roads passable, not completely free of ice and snow. PennDOT will continue to treat roadways throughout the storm until precipitation stops and roads are clear.
