DuBOIS — To honor its hard-working talent across the U.S., Spherion celebrated this year’s National Staffing Employee Week, Sept. 16 – 22, by recognizing candidates – employees who work for the company at client sites – for their invaluable contributions to the workforce. Established by the American Staffing Association, this commemorative week honors the millions of temporary and contract employees working for U.S. staffing agencies each week.
“Our candidates are the life blood of our company and we appreciate their amazing contributions to our local workforce and our local community,” Jay Ruggery, Owner, Spherion. “We are seeing plenty of growth in jobs and pay rates in our neighborhoods and we’re excited to celebrate our team members this week.”
Nationally, Spherion places more than 150,000 people in jobs each year. Spherion operates in over 200 markets across the country providing recruiting and staffing services for professional services such as IT, engineering, finance and accounting as well as industrial and administrative positions.
“Businesses today can succeed or fail based on the quality of their talent,” said Amanda Wright, Director of Operations. “Every week is really staffing appreciation week at Spherion, but we wanted to take this moment in time from the American Staffing Association to recognize our hard-working candidates in a special way.”