As I write this, the news is awash with something that shook the world to its very core.
No, I’m not talking about the President of the United States acting like a mob boss and asking for “a favor” on a phone call, admitting to it, saying nothing was wrong, and then implying that the whistleblower should be killed as a spy. Let’s admit it. Impeachment will only help his re-election in 2020, which is already pretty much a certainty.
I’m referring to Spider-Man almost leaving the Marvel Cinematic Universe.
Yes, if Obama had done any of the things I said in my second paragraph, the column that often runs on the same page as mine would be filled with a pseudo-logical rant about the damage being done to the presidency and the doom that awaits us all, as I’m sure liberal columns in other papers are doing now. But that column would miss something that’s far more important to society.
Sony has never made a good third Spider-Man movie. Ever. Spider-Man 3 was a dumpster fire filled with emo dancing, overacting, and a plot twist that involved a butler. The Amazing Spider-Man 3 was scrapped because Sony threw a fit and fired the star. Plus, The Amazing Spider-Man 2 was bloated and confusing, so 3 would have been more of the same.
Spider-Man is a fantastic character. He’s Marvel’s top-earner. We often forget that, in the Dark Ages before the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Iron Man and Captain America were Marvel’s B-List heroes. Marvel had already sold off Spider-Man, X-Men, and the Fantastic Four. Why those titles? Because they were the ones with brand recognition. Bringing Spider-Man back home to Marvel Studios with Captain America: Civil War was the first time Spidey seemed like himself on screen.
Well, with the possible exception of the animated series.
Marvel Studies has yet to make a bad movie. Sure, some are kind of underwhelming (I’m looking at you, Thor: The Dark World), but they’re never bad. People forget that franchises like Guardians of the Galaxy and Ant-Man were not guaranteed hits. Looking at the next phase of Marvel films, they have a lot of sure-fire blockbusters and a couple of risks that I’m sure will pan out. Having Spidey back will soften any loss of revenue from those risks, should they happen to not hit, which I doubt they will.
See, Sony and Disney made the right decision for the country. For the world. Allowing a non-Marvel Universe Spider-Man 3 would have been disastrous, losing all the continuity of the previous films. The way the current Spider-Man gets around the logic problems of a high school kid having all those gadgets is by giving him access to Stark Industries. Without Stark Industries, who would he go to for tech? Norman Osborn?
That would be as terrible as Topher Grace playing Venom in Spider-Man 3.
So, yes, while everyone around me was freaking out about the difference between an apostrophe and a hyphen in a presidential tweet, I was doing a Spider-Man dance to the news of Spider-Man’s second homecoming.
No matter what side of the aisle you’re on, this proves that, in the end, everything will be okay.
Andrew Bundy is a husband, father, teacher, writer, and nerd.