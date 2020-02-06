CLARION — Clarion University’s Spoken Arts Reading Series will host author Matthew Ferrence at 5 p.m. Feb. 18 in the University Art Gallery, Carlson Library. The reading is free and open to the public.
Ferrence lives at and writes about the confluence of Appalachia and the Rust Belt. He is an associate professor and chair of the English department at Allegheny College, Meadville, and is a 2020 candidate for the Pennsylvania House of Representatives, District 6. He has written two books, “Appalachia North: A Memoir” and “All-American Redneck,” and has penned various essays and stories which have appeared in literary journals.