Nov. 14

1943 — Sid Luckman of the Chicago Bears becomes the first pro to pass for more than 400 yards (433) and seven touchdowns in a 56-7 victory over the New York Giants.

1964 — Gus Johnson and Walt Bellamy become the first NBA teammates to score 40 points apiece as the Baltimore Bullets beat the Los Angeles Lakers 127-115. Johnson has 41 points, Bellamy 40.

1964 — Detroit's Gordie Howe becomes the NHL's all-time goal-scoring leader, including playoffs, with his 627th career goal. Howe beats Montreal's Charlie Hodge in a 4-2 loss.

1970 — Forty-three members of the Marshall football team die when their chartered plane crashes in Kenova, West Virginia.

1992 — Marshall Faulk darts out of a monthlong slump with 300 yards and four touchdowns as San Diego State beats Hawaii 52-28.

1993 — Don Shula breaks George Halas' career record for victories with No. 325 as the Miami Dolphins defeat Philadelphia 19-14. Shula's record: 325-153-6 in 31 seasons with Baltimore and Miami; Halas, 324-151-31 in 40 seasons with Chicago.

2004 — Chicago's 19-17 win over Tennessee marks the second time an NFL game ended in overtime on a safety.

2004 — John and Ashley Force become the first father-daughter combo in NHRA history to win at the same event in the season finale. John Force races to his 114th Funny Car victory, and his 21-year-old daughter takes the Top Alcohol class at Pomona (Calif.) Raceway.

2009 — Toby Gerhart rushes for 178 yards and three touchdowns as Stanford annihilates Southern California 55-21. It's the most points ever conceded by the Trojans, who played their first game in 1888.

2010 — John Force wins his NHRA-record 15th Funny Car season championship, completing an improbable and emotional comeback from a horrific accident in Dallas three years ago that left the 61-year-old star's racing future in serious jeopardy. Force becomes the oldest champion in NHRA history on the same day that the series crowns its youngest champion, 20-year-old Pro Stock Motorcycle rider LE Tonglet.

2015 — Navy quarterback Keenan Reynolds breaks the NCAA record for career rushing touchdowns, upping his total to 81 with four scores in the No. 22 Midshipmen's 55-14 over SMU. Reynolds shattered the mark held by Montee Ball, who ran for 77 TDs with Wisconsin from 2009-12.

2015 — Kellen Dunham scores 24 points and No. 24 Butler breaks four school records in a 144-71 trouncing of The Citadel. The 144 points are the most points scored by a team in a men's college basketball game featuring two D-I schools since TCU beat Texas-Pan American 153-87 in 1997.

2017 — Grayson Allen — Duke's lone senior — scores a career-high 37 points, freshman Trevon Duval has 17 points and 10 assists, and the top-ranked Blue Devils beat No. 2 Michigan State 88-81 in the Champions Classic in Chicago.

2018 — Jacob deGrom of the New York Mets easily wins the National League Cy Young Award. The right-hander had just 10 victories, the fewest ever by a Cy Young-winning starter. Blake Snell of the Tampa Bay Rays wins the AL prize, narrowly beating out past winners Justin Verlander and Corey Kluber for his first Cy Young.

Recommended for you

Tags