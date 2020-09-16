Lady Beavers sweep Punxsy
PUNXSUTAWNEY — The DuBois girls volleyball team opened its season with a 25-19, 25-11, 25-23 sweep of Punxsutawney on the road Tuesday night.
The Lady Beavers were led by Bella Gregory, who had a team-high 14 kills as well as leading the way with five aces.
Ashlyn West added 10 kills along with 12 digs, while Taylor Smith chipped in five kills, five blocks and three aces.
Leading the way in assists with 28 was Eden Galiczynski, who also added three aces and two blocks, while Emma Torretti led the defense with 20 digs.
DuBois is back in action today for its home opener against DuBois Central Catholic.
Lady Bison top DuBois
HYDE — The DuBois girls tennis team suffered a second loss in as many days as it was edged 4-3 on the road by Clearfield Wednesday afternoon.
While the Lady Beavers swept all three doubles matches, the home side secured wins in the four singles matches to claim the win.
At No. 1 doubles it was Grace Askey and Stephanie Juarez securing an 8-4 win over Ally Gaines and Lindsey Kerlin.
Rachel Kister and Olivia Reed won 8-1 over Katelyn Olson and Kendyl Luzier at No. 2 doubles.
The No. 3 doubles match saw Clarie Shaffer and Cassie Lanzoni defeat Lauren Kitchen and Kristie Vantassel by a score of 8-5.
In singles action, Kylie Vantassel topped Askey 6-1, 6-1 in the No. 1 match, while Juarez suffered a 6-4, 6-1 loss to Kerlin in the No. 2 singles match.
Reed was topped 6-2, 6-4 by Gaines at No. 3 singles, while the No. 4 singles match saw Peyton Reese defeat Lydia Dixon 6-4, 6-4.
Raiders edged by Punxsy
BROOKVILLE — The Brookville boys golf team suffered a narrow 190-192 defeat at the hands of visiting Punxsutawney Wednesday at Pinecrest Country Club.
Jackson Craft shot a 43 for individual medalist honors and lead the Chucks to the two-stroke victory.
Brookville was led by a 46 from Ian Pete, while Killian Radel carded a 47 for the home side.
The Raiders scoring was rounded out by Owen Caylor with a 48 and Logan Girt with a 51.
Also competing for Brookville were Bryce Rafferty and Hayden Osborne, as the duo posted rounds of 52 and 55, respectively.
Rounding out the scoring for Punxsy were John Crago (45), Kyle Nesbitt (51) and Jake Sikora (51).
Brookville is back in action Friday as it visits Clearfield.
St. Marys junior high hoops
ST. MARYS — The St. Marys Area Middle School girls basketball teams split with Bradford Wednesday, as the 7th grade team won 7-5 in overtime, while the 8th grade team suffered a 24-11 loss.
The 7th grade team trailed 2-0 at the half and 5-0 after three quarters before scoring five in the fourth to force overtime.
St. Marys then scored the only points of overtime on a bucket by Calleigh Buzzard to secure the win.
Avery Eckels hit a three-pointer to help tie the game while Molly Hanslovan added a score in the fourth quarter.
In the 8th grade matchup, St. Marys led 6-5 after the first quarter before being outscored 10-1 in the second.
Hanslovan and Natalie Pfingstler led the home side with four points apiece, while Buzzard added a pair of free throws and Eckels went 1-for-2 at the foul line.