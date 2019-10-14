Steelers’ Tuitt out for season
PITTSBURGH — Another one of the Pittsburgh Steelers’ most important players is out for the season because of injury.
ESPN reported Monday evening that defensive lineman Stephon Tuitt suffered a torn pectoral muscle that will require surgery and force him to miss the remainder of the season.
Tuitt did not play after the first quarter of Sunday night’s 24-17 win at the Los Angeles Chargers. The six-year veteran had 3½ sacks and 22 tackles through the first five games of the season; Pro Football Focus rated him as the NFL’s fourth-best interior defensive lineman.
In the second year of a five-year, $60 million contract, Tuitt has not played a 16-game season since he was a rookie in 2014.
Area Golf Result
FALLS CREEK — The Thursday Morning Senior League hosted a shamble at Beechwoods Golf Course Thursday as the foursome of Don Jewell, Jack Amick, John Showers and Bob Fornauf took first place.
Second went to Butch Martell, Jim Kyler, Don Gutheridge and Bob Smiley, while Reggie Hoover, Jeff Norris, Rich Stewart and Bob Fornauf took third.
Smiley had the closest second shot on the fourth hole, as Showers recorded the closest third shot on No. 13 and Ray Lockitski made the longest putt on the 16th hole.
Bowling Honor Roll
DuBOIS — This edition of the bowling honor roll is highlighted by a perfect game bowled by Joe Amitrone, who accomplished the 300 in the Town & Country League.
Jon Averill also earned a spot on the honor roll as he bowled a game of 277 in the Gold League this past week.