FALLS CREEK — The Beechwoods Golf Course Thursday Morning League held a scramble event on Thursday with the team of Ed Wojcik, Bert Schenk and Jerry Sanko taking top honors with a 103.
Coming in second was the team of Butch Martell, Ray Wyant, Terry Stockdale and Bob Smiley with a 104. Third place honors went to the foursome of Tim Peacher, Jeff Emerick, Doug Powell and Ray Lockitski with a 107.
Emerick made the longest putt on hole No. 7, Mike Slimmer had the closest second shot on hole No. 12 and Rich Stewart was closest to the pin on hole No. 17.
q q q
TROUTVILLE — Greg Kennis Sr. and Carter Newcome shot a 64 to take first place in the Kenterra Golf Course Open League on Wednesday.
Second place went to Jim London and Dan Stamler with a 70, with Teresa Kennis and Bob Muth coming in third with a 73.
Jim McAfoos won the fewest putts contest with 14 as well as closest to the pin on hole No. 14. Craig Bukousky had the closest third shot on hole No. 12.
Stamler and Newcome both shot 37 to tie for low gross.
q q q
RIDGWAY — The “Golf Nuts” played at Laurel Mill Golf Course on Wednesday with the trio of George Heitzenrater, Tom Mortimer and Tom Deemer taking first place with a team total of 296.
Second place went to Don Woods, Tom Heltman and Ron Rossman with a 284 while the team of Les Schlosser, Chuck Eldridge and Art Faccone finished third with a 280.
Low Gross went to Gary Starr with an 82 and Quota Points went to Deemer with 42. Starr, Woods and Heitzenrater also tied with Quota Points at 40.
Terry Crawford took Odd Man Out Honors.
The league is scheduled to play next week at Pinecrest Country Club.