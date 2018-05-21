Area golf results
DuBOIS — The Treasure Lake Women’s Golf Association held a low gross/low net flighted event at the Treasure Lake gold course Thursday.
In the first flight, Betsy Schuch took first place with a low gross score of 93, as Darla Hawley came in second place, also shooting a 93.
Esther Jones posted the low net in the first flight with a score of 75, two shots ahead of second place finisher Linda Awtrey with a 77.
Mary Reuscher shot a 111 to record the low gross score among the second flight golfers, as Helen Griebel placed second with a score of 113.
The second flight low net competition was won by Lois Sweetland with a score of 78, while Kathy Caracci finished second with a total of 78.
The third flight low gross competition was won by Peg Akers with a score of 126. MaryJean Huddy came in second among the third flight golfers with a low gross score of 132.
In the low net competition, Sharon Hay finished first in the third flight at 95, while Linda Brubaker (97) was second.
Schuch recorded a birdie on the 18th hole, while Jones birdied the seventh hole.
q q q
FALLS CREEK — The Thursday Morning Senior League held a scramble at Beechwoods Golf Course May 17.
The team of Scott Kessler, Herm Franke, Joe Geppart and Wayne London came in first place.
Second place went to the team of Ron Sunealtis, Wayne London, Ed Rieg and Larry Bunk.
Third place went to the team of Jim Kyler, Don Jewell, Ray Wyant and Ed Laborde.
Fent Shenkle won the longest putt on the third hole, Kessler recorded the closes third shot on hole 13 and Geppart won closest to the pin on the 16th hole.
q q q
DuBOIS — Dave Beane, Emory Keith and Dave Shobert shot a team total 287 to take first place in the Golf Nuts’ league play Wednesday at DuBois Country Club.
Second place went to Les Schlosser, Bob Pinchot and John Kruse with a 288.
Doug Delp, George Heitzenrater, Beane and Keith took the quota points. Beane, Keith and Joe Swisher shared low gross honors with a 90.
Next week the league will play at Hi-Level Golf Course in Fern.
High school trap League results
The St Marys North team captured the 2018 High School Trap League title last week.
On Wednesday St. Marys North defeated Brockway 133-127.
Robbie Bobenrieth posted a perfect score of 25 for St. Marys North, followed by Chloe Mattivi and Jonny Steis both with scores of 24.
Jay Ehrensberger, Connor Gausman, Ryan Schatz and Mitchell Troja all posted scores of 20 for St. Marys.
Shane Neiswonger and Rylee Welsh led the way for Brockway, both scoring 22.
Alayna Dowdall, Matthew Gaston and Ian Koehler all posted 21 for Brockway, while Emery Faith and Issac Painter each finished with scores of 20.
In other matches last week, Ridgeway defeated St. Marys South 133 to 132 Monday.
Ridgeway was led by Chase Pontious with a score of 24, followed by a 23 from Luke Tomaski, while Haley Barnes and John Rigler both posted scores of 22.
Brandon Donati and Hunger Kos each finished with scores of 21 for Ridgeway.
St. Marys South earned scores of 23 from Nathan Caggiano and Dan Dumich, as Steve Kline and Steven Rupprecth each finished at 22.
Katelynn Decker and Zac Ginther each recorded a 21 for St. Marys South.
Wednesday, St. Marys South defeated Kane 133 to 131.
Caggiano led St. Marys South with a 24, followed by a 23 from Rupprecth. Decker and Dominic Gismondi both finished with scores of 22, while Ginther and Ryan Gradl posed scores of 21.
For Kane, Mason Taylor posted a 24, followed by Philip Shipe with a 23 and Ian O’Hara and Ronald Reynolds both posting a 22.
Marcus Gregg, Michael Miller, Sam Smith and Dylan Swanson all posted scores of 20 for Kane.
Capitals force Game 7
ASHINGTON (AP) — T.J. Oshie and Devante Smith-Pelly scored, Braden Holtby stopped all 24 shots he faced and the Washington Capitals beat up the Tampa Bay Lightning 3-0 Monday night to even the Eastern Conference final and force a deciding Game 7.
Alex Ovechkin, Tom Wilson and Brooks Orpik led the charge, throwing their bodies around all night in Game 6. Tampa Bay got 31 saves from goaltender Andrei Vasilevskiy in another impressive showing but had no answer for Washington’s hit-everything-that-moves approach facing elimination at home.
Game 7 is Wednesday night at Tampa Bay. The winner faces the Vegas Golden Knights, who are in the Stanley Cup Final in their first season.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.