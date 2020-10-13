Bradford girls top St. Marys
ST. MARYS — The Bradford girls soccer team used a strong first half to knock off St. Marys, 9-2, on Monday to sweep the season series between the two schools.
St. Marys actually jumped out to the early lead as Carlee Ginther scored just two minutes into the game. The Lady Dutch held that lead for six minutes before Bradford Bradford’s Maddi Cowburn and Kelsea Austin scored just 30 seconds apart to make it a 2-1 game.
The Lady Owls proceeded to score five more times before the break to take a commandinf 7-1 advantage into the half. Bradford then scored the first two goals of the second half before Ginther netted her second of the game with 10 minutes remaining to set the final.
Austin scored four goals for Bradford, while Cowburn also had a hat-trick. Lady Owl Lea Kakolewski recorded 17 saves in net to get the win, while Olivia Eckels had 15 saves.
Bradford is the lone team to beat the Lady Dutch (8-3) this season. St. Marys plays at cross-town rival Elk County Catholic today.
Junior high basketball
JOHNSONBURG — The St. Marys and Johnsonburg junior high girls basketball teams split a pair of games in Johnsonburg Tuesday.
In the 8th grade game it was Johnsonburg coming away with a narrow 23-20 victory, while St. Marys secured a 20-18 win in the 7th grade matchup.
The 8th grade contest saw Johnsonburg jump out to an 8-4 lead after the opening quarter and lead the rest of the game.
Kendra Freeman led Johnsonburg with eight points, while St. Marys got an 11-point game from Avery Eckels, with nine of those points coming in the opening half.
Molly Hanslovan followed with four points for the visitors, while Natalie Pfingstler added three and Frankee Craig finished with two points.
In the 7th grade game, Hanslovan led St. Marys with a 10-point game, scoring eight of her points in the first half, including six in the opening quarter.
Eckels chipped in six points in the win, while Zoe Romanic and Pfingstler scored two points apiece.