Altoona netters top DuBois
DuBOIS — The Lady Beavers tennis team was defeated 6-3 at home at the hands of Altoona Wednesday.
DuBois got a singles win from Alexis Strouse in the No. 1 singles match 6-1, 6-2 over Emma Skelley.
In the No. 2 singles match, Alaina Heberling won the first set 7-6 (7-4), but fell 6-0 in the second set and lost a hard-fought tie-break 11-9.
Alexa Zartman won opening set of the No. 3 singles match 6-0 before falling 6-4 in the second set and 10-4 in the tie-break.
Strouse and Zartman won the No. 1 doubles match 8-4 for DuBois over Altoona’s Skeeley and Eve Hogan.
The Lady Beavers also received a doubles win from Alex Volpe and Jenna Coffey 8-5 over Julia Whitling and Molly Creuz.
“I am so proud of all of the girls today,” said DuBois coach Jenna Kirk. “Altoona is always a tough team, but everyone stepped up to the challenge.
“Alexis looked so confident during her match. When her opponent switched up her strategy in the second set, she didn’t let that effect her game. She still went for her shots and kept control of the match.
“Alaina and Alexa both gave it their all, even though they both lost in super breakers. They both handled the pressure of the tie breakers very well.
“Volpe and Coffey had a great day in doubles. Those two work very well together. They were down early in the match, but helped boost each other up to push through for the win.”
DuBois returns to action today on the road against St. Marys at 3:30 p.m.
Area Golf Result
VOLANT — Les Schlosser John Kruse and Joe Michalski posted a team score of 277 to finish first in Golf Nut action at Green Meadows Golf Course Wednesday.
Second place went to Frank Foulkrod, Tom Haag and Bernie Gudalis with a score of 281.
The threesome of Gary Starr, Jack Kramer and Dave Shobert finished third with a team score of 288.
Starr finished with the low gross score of the day, shooting a 90.
Heltman, Gudalis, Kruse, Schlosser and Dave Shobert took the quota points.
Ron Rosman took the odd man out.
Next week the Golf Nuts will play at Leaning Pines Golf Course in St. Marys.
