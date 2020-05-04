McElrone hole-in-one
James “Bagger” McElrone of Treasure Lake recorded a hole-in-one on Friday at Treasure Lake’s Silver Course on the first day golf courses were allowed to re-open because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
McElrone carded the hole-in-one under the current playing rules honored by the USGA, which at the Silver Course has the cups turned upside down so they stick up 2-3 inches so golfers don’t have to touch the flag stick. If a putt or approach shot hits the raised cup, it is deemed to be “holed out.”
McElrone used a 7-iron to ace the 147-yard, par-3 12th hole. The hole-in-one, the 10th of McElrone’s lifetime, was witnessed by Mud Moulthrop, Steve Kurtz and Steve Causer.
NFL schedule release set
NEW YORK (AP) — The NFL will release its regular-season schedule on Thursday night, the league announced Monday, as it continues conducting business mostly as usual amid the coronavirus pandemic.
The schedule will be revealed in a 3-hour telecast on NFL Network starting at 8 p.m. Eastern.
Thus far, the league has not announced any major changes to its schedule as a result of the pandemic, which has brought most organized sports around the globe to a halt. NFL training facilities are closed because of the pandemic, leading to the league’s first-ever “virtual offseason,” but the league still plans to start the season on time while playing in teams’ home stadiums.
Opening day for the 2020 season is Sept. 10, with the season set to conclude with Super Bowl 55 on February 7, 2021. The NFL also held last month’s draft on time while canceling all in-person events. The draft had been set for Las Vegas; instead, Commissioner Roger Goodell announced picks from his home.
Should the pandemic force major changes to the season, the league is considering alternatives including empty stadiums, neutral sites and getting rid of bye weeks, league executive Troy Vincent told The Associated Press last week. Any such changes would have to be approved by the players union.
Earlier Monday, the NFL announced it was moving its five games scheduled for London and Mexico City this season back to U.S. stadiums.
ESPN to show KBO baseball
BRISTOL, Conn. (AP) — ESPN will begin airing six regular-season games per week from South Korea’s KBO baseball league.
The agreement with Eclat Media Group was announced Monday, the day before the league is scheduled to open its season.
The first game featuring the NC Dinos taking on the Samsung Lions will air at 1 a.m. EDT Tuesday. Games will air regularly Tuesday through Friday at 5:30 a.m. EDT, Saturday at 4 a.m. EDT, and Sunday at 1 a.m. EDT. Most will be on ESPN2.
The defending Korea Series champion Doosan Bears will be on Wednesday against the LG Twins while the 11-time league champion KIA Tigers take on the Lions on Friday.
The agreement includes the postseason and the Korea Series best-of-seven championship. The schedule and where ESPN airs them is subject to change pending the status of other leagues whose schedules have been affected by the coronavirus pandemic.
ESPN announcers will provide commentary in English from their home studios. Karl Ravech and Eduardo Perez will do three games this week, including the opener. Jon Sciambi, Jessica Mendoza and Kyle Peterson will also call games.