St. Marys netters top DuBois
DuBOIS — The St. Marys girl tennis team continued its strong start to the season with a 6-2 win at DuBois Friday.
The Lady Dutch swept all four singles matches to seal the victory before DuBois won two of the three doubles contests in which neither team repeated players from singles play.
St. Marys Sam Hayes got the Lady Dutch off and running with a 6-0, 6-0 win against Jessica Askey at No. 1 singles, while Davan Lion beat Alex Volpe, 6-2, 6-0 at No. 2.
The final two singles matchups where a little more competitive. Lilia Lion upended Lady Beaver Grace Askey, 6-1, 6-4 at third singles, while Brooke Henry bested DuBois’ Lauren Milletics, 6-4, 6-4 at No. 4.
DuBois notched the first win in doubles action, with Olivia Reed and Rachel Kister topping Breanna Marconi and Kiley Williams, 8-5, at No. 3.
The teams then split the final pairings.
St. Marys won second doubles, with Mya Klaiber and Emma Gavazzin knocking off Claire Shaffer and Stephanie Jaurez. At No. 1 doubles, Lady Beavers Lydia Dixon and Kaylee George scored an 8-3 victory against Lydia Ehrensberger and Rachel Fleming.
St. Marys is back in action Tuesday at Johnsonburg, while DuBois (6-2) travels to Hollidaysburg today.
Karns City sweeps Brookville
KARNS CITY — Karns City swept visiting Brookville in a soccer doubleheader Saturday.
In the boys game, Jace Miner scored the Raiders’ lone goal off a Logan Oakes assist in a 4-1 loss in their season-opener at Karns City Saturday afternoon.
Brookville hosts Philipsburg-Osceola Monday.
The girls teams met in the opener, and the Lady Raiders got their only goal from Madison McAninch on a penalty kick in the second half as they dropped a 6-1 decision.
The loss dropped the Lady Raiders to 1-2 going into Tuesday’s game at Redbank Valley.
Phillies outslug Mets, 10-7
NEW YORK (AP) — Maikel Franco, Scott Kingery and Adam Haseley homered as the Philadelphia Phillies overcame an early deficit and outlasted the New York Mets 10-7 Sunday to further tighten the NL wild-card race.
The game took 4 hours, 29 minutes — a minute short of matching the longest nine-inning game in NL history. When it was over, Philadelphia had closed within two games of Chicago for the second wild-card spot. The Mets stayed four back of the Cubs, who lost Milwaukee 8-5.
With both managers mixing and matching, the teams combined to use 39 players, including eight pitchers apiece. Héctor Neris escaped a two-on, one-out jam in the ninth.
Injured star Bryce Harper drew a bases-loaded walk as a pinch-hitter, capping a three-run seventh inning to put the Phillies ahead 10-6. That came shortly after a sensational catch by right fielder Sean Rodríguez preserved a slim lead.