Lady Raiders top Forest 3-1
MARIENVILLE — The Brookville Lady Raiders soccer team notched a 3-1 win at Forest Area Wednesday afternoon.
Madison McAninch scored two goals, helping the Lady Raiders improve to 3-4 going into tonight’s home game on the football field against St. Marys starting at 7 p.m.
McAninch scored off an Alyana Haight assist in the first half and finished off the game’s the scoring with an unassisted goal in the second half, less than three minutes after Jillian Taylor converted on a penalty kick.
Shawna Pack scored Forest Area’s only goal.
Brockway tennis loses DH
BROCKWAY — The Brockway girls tennis team lost both ends of a doubleheader at home Wednesday, falling 7-0 to Johnsonburg and 6-1 to Punxsutawney.
Johnsonburg’s Anna Cristini topped Selena Buttery 8-4 in the No. 1 singles match.
In the No. 2 singles match, Madison Amacher beat Morgan Pirow 8-2.
The No. 3 singles match saw Chloe Trumbull beating Kenzi Hook 8-5.
Rachel Buhite won the No. 4 singles match for Johnsonburg over Lily Henry.
In doubles action, Cristini and Amacher topped Buttery and Pirow 8-2 in the No. 1 match.
The No. 2 doubles match brought a win for Hook and Henry over Trumbull and Alex Hodgdon by a score of 804.
In the No. 3 doubles match, Julia Schutz and Amber Erich defeated Emily Roush and Megan Smiley 8-4.
In the No. 1 singles match against Punxsy, Abby Gigliotti topped Buttery 8-1.
Punxsy’s Alex Campbell beat Morgan Pirow in the No. 2 singles match 8-3.
The Lady Chucks earned 8-0 wins from Allie Doverspike and Liz Stella in the No. 3 and No. 4 singles matches over Kenzi Hook and Kasie Leech.
In doubles action, the Lady Rovers earned their one win from Buttery and Pirow in the No. 1 match, as they topped Camden Emhoff and Taegon Ludwig 8-6.
Punxsy’s Madi Morelli and Jadya McMahan beat Hook and Henry 8-1 in the No. 2 doubles match.
In the No. 3 doubles match, Hanna Pearce and Chloe Aul came away with an 8-6 win over Megan Smiley and Hannah Zuccollotto.
Brockway hosts DuBois on Tuesday before closing out its regular season Thursday with a home doubleheader against Bradford.
Lady Rovers rout Keystone
KNOX — The Brockway girls soccer team cruised to an 11-0 victory on the road over Keystone Tuesday.
Chanell Britten led the way for the Lady Rovers with four goals, while Morgan Lindemuth and Bailey Allison added two goals apiece.
Emily Botwright, Morrigan Decker and Katie McMeekin all added one goal in the victory.
McMeekin also added four assists in the win, while Decker and Taylor Little each added an assist.
Mackenzie Overbeck made three saves in net, while Danielle Wood made a pair of saves to combine for the shutout in goal for Brockway.
The Lady Rovers travel to Elk County Catholic today at 4:30 p.m.
Area golf result
KANE — Emory Keith, Fran Inzana, Tom Mortimer and Terry Crawford shot a combined 354 to secure first place in ‘Golf Nut’ action at Kane Country Club Wednesday.
Gary Starr, John Kruse, Charlie Guth and Ron Rosman finished five shots back in second with a score of 359.
Fred Rowells, Frank Foulkrod, Chuck Eldridge and Joe Michalski shot a 361 to take third.
Starr and Rowells tied for the low gross score of the day, both finishing with rounds of 81.
Les Schlosser, Mortimer and Rowells took the quota points.
Next week the Golf Nuts head to Beechwoods Golf Course.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.