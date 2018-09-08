Elkers rout Moniteau, 36-14
JOHNSONBURG — Ridgway’s football team ran its record to 3-0 on the season with a 36-14 victory against Moniteau Friday night at Johnsonburg’s Memorial Stadium.
Ridgway quarterback Paul Gresco was an efficient 8 of 11 passing for 119 yards and three touchdowns. Austin Green hauled in three of those passes for 85 yards, including TD catches of 24 and 44 yards. Jake Wickett added a 5-yard TD grab.
Gabe Watts led the Elker ground attack with 95 yards on just five carries. He scored on runs of 18 and 62 yards.
Moniteau got a a 1-yard touchdown run from Nick Martino, while Isaac Blum caught a 9-yard TD pass from Chance Nagy.
Ridgway travels to Bradford Friday night, while Moniteau (1-2) hosts Karns City.
ECC golfers beat Brockway
BROCKPORT — The Elk County Catohlic boys golf team had three players shoot 43 or better on its way to a lopsided 176-240 win against Brockway Friday at The Brockway Golf Course.
Elk County’s Brady Schneider captured medalist honors with a 41, while teammates Will Uberti and Mark Kraus each carded rounds of 43. Nathan Roberts rounded out ECC’s scoring with a 49.
Jordan DePrator also shot a 50 for ECC, whch improved to 4-1 on the year.
Matt Holt led Brockway with a 52, while Dylen Coder (60), Daniel Shugarts (64) and Carter Nichols (64) also scored for the Rovers. Austin Schmader had a 67 as well.
Both teams play on Monday. The Crusaders travel to Ridgway Monday, while Brockway hosts DuBois Central Catholic.
DCS sweeps soccer DH
DuBOIS — The DuBois Christian School soccer teams swept visiting Centre County Christian Friday afternoon in their first home games of the season.
Both the Lady Eagles and Eagles pitched 5-0 shutouts.
The DCS girls jumped out to a 4-0 halftime lead, with four different Lady Eagles — Sophia Williamson, Hannah Mowrey, Rorrie Maynard, and Fiona Riss each finding the back of the net. Colesy Brownlee added a goal in the second half to set the final.
In the boys contest, the Eagles built their 5-0 lead in the first half as Gabe Hoover and Colin Thomas each scored twice and Ayden Snider once.
DuBois Christian is back in action Tuesday at Blair County Christian.
