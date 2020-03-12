Bowling Honor Roll
DuBOIS — This edition of the bowling honor roll is highlighted by a perfect game from Scot Meholick, who accomplished the feat in the Scotty’s Donuts Classic League.
Meholick bowled the 300 game on his way to recording a 811 series, while Tom Mitskavich made the honor roll in the same league by posting a 786 series score behind a 289 game.
Another pair of bowlers made the list out of the Gold League, one coming out of Division 1 and another in Division 2.
Joe Swisher earned a spot out of the league’s Division 1 by bowling a game of 279, while in Division 2 it was Bill Barry also recording a game of 279 to make the honor roll.
In the DuBois Lanes Junior League, Amanda Decker staked her name on the honor roll by rolling a 235 game this week.
Bills re-sign Spain
BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — A person familiar with the decision confirms to The Associated Press that the Buffalo Bills have agreed to re-sign offensive lineman Quinton Spain to a three-year contract.
The person spoke to the AP on the condition of anonymity because the team has not announced the deal first reported by ESPN.com on Thursday.
Spain is a fifth-year player who was completing the one-year contract he signed with Buffalo in free agency a year ago.