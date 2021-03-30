Punxsy netters top DCC
DuBOIS — The DuBois Central Catholic boys tennis team hosted Punxsutawney in its season opener Tuesday, and it was the visiting Chucks who came away with a 7-0 victory at the City Park courts.
The Cardinals managed to win just a handful of games in the match, the program’s first in two years.
In singles action, Punxsy’s Braxton Sherry beat Harrison Starr, 6-1, 6-0 at No. 1. The final three singles contests were all 6-0, 6-0 victories for Punxsy, as Ben Gigliotti topped Taven Lukehart, Aramy Ferent upended Colom Micknis and Zayin Spearing bested Aiden Engle on Nos. 2-4, respectively.
Sherry and Gigliotti teamed up to knock off Starr and Lukehart, 8-1, at first doubles, while Ferent and Spearing won by that same score against Cardinals Neel Gupta and Alec Srock.
In third doubles, Chucks Josh Shumaker and Michael Setree defeated Aaron Bohley and Megan Ochs, 8-0.
The Cardinals are now off until Tuesday when they travel to Brockway.
NFL going to 17 games
(AP) — The NFL is increasing the regular season to 17 games and reducing the preseason to three games.
Team owners on Tuesday approved the 17th game as expected, marking the first time in 43 years the regular season has been increased. It went from 14 to 16 games in 1978.
The Super Bowl now will move back a week to Feb. 13, which places it directly in the middle of the Winter Olympics in Beijing. Coincidentally, NBC has the broadcast rights to both.
Each extra NFL game will be an interconference matchup based on where teams finished in the previous season. AFC teams will be hosting the 17th game in 2021. Beyond next season, the league plans for some of the extra games to be at international sites.
“This is a monumental moment in NFL history,” NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell said. “The CBA with the players and the recently completed media agreements provide the foundation for us to enhance the quality of the NFL experience for our fans. And one of the benefits of each team playing 17 regular-season games is the ability for us to continue to grow our game around the world.”
Joyce makes Phillies roster
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Pitcher Brandon Kintzler and outfielder Matt Joyce were selected to the major league roster by the Philadelphia Phillies on Tuesday.
Kintzler, 36, had a 1.86 ERA in 10 spring training games. He struck out 11 and walked two in 9 2/3 innings.
Joyce, 36, hit .310 with one homer and four RBIs in 29 at-bats.