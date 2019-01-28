DuBois routs Bald Eagle Area
DuBOIS — Behind a strong performance form Justin Manduley, the DuBois boys basketball team defeated Bald Eagles Area 68-24 Monday night at home.
Manduley finished the night with a game-high 24 points behind six three-pointer for the Beavers.
DuBois held Bald Eagle without a point in the opening quarter, taking a 15-0 lead into the second quarter.
The Beavers led 27-8 at the half, then outscored Bald Ealge 23-12 in the third and 18-4 in the fourth.
As a team, DuBois hit 11 threes on the night while holding Bald Eagle without a single three-pointer.
Jonathan Cruz hit a trio of three pointers and finished with 10 points, while Lennon Lindholm added a three and also finished in double figures with 11 points.
Levi Potash added the other three for the Beavers, who got scoring contributions from nine different players in the victory.
DuBois is back in action Wednesday as it travels to face Elk County Catholic.
Brockway overpowers Moniteau
WEST SUNBURY — The Brockway boys basketball team used strong second and third quarters to defeat Moniteau 54-37 on the road Monday.
The teams were even at 24 between the first and fourth quarters, but the Rovers outscored the Warriors 14-5 in the second quarter and 16-8 in the third to secure the road win.
Brockway was led to the victory behind big nights from both Zane Puhala and Alec Freemer
Puhala finished with a game-high 18 points behind 8 of 8 shooting at the free-throw line, while Freemer added 16 points on three three-pointers.
Jon Wood also hit a trio of three-pointers on the night and added 13 points for the Rovers.
Brockway is back in action Wednesday as it plays host to Sheffield.
Lady Raiders defeat Karns City
KARNS CITY — Morgan Johnson scored 20 points and led the Brookville Lady Raiders basketball team to a 57-25 non-conference road win at Karns City Monday night.
The win improved the Lady Raiders to 11-4 overall and ended a stretch where they played six of seven on the road and went 4-2 in those games. They finish the regular season with six of seven at home starting Wednesday against Punxsutawney in their annual Pink Night Cancer Awareness game.
Madison Johnson was the other Lady Raider in double-figure scoring with 11 points. Lauren Hergert finished with eight points. They led 34-15 at halftime and outscored Karns City (2-11) 19-8 in the third quarter to take a 30-point lead into the fourth.
Emma Johns scored 10 points to lead the Lady Gremlins.
Lady Dutch run past Redbank
ST. MARYS — The St. Marys girls basketball team jumped out to a 21-7 lead after the opening quarter and led 38-16 at the half on its way to a 65-28 victory over Redbank Valley at home Monday.
The Lady Dutch were led by Megan Quesenberry, who finished with a game-high 19 points behind three three-pointers.
Allison Schlimm added 13 points for St. Marys while Kyla Johnson also finished in double figures with 12 and Sam Hayes chipped in eight points in the win.
St. Marys is back in action at home Wednesday against Bradford.
Lady Rovers topped by Kane
KANE — The Brockway girls basketball team suffered a 69-42 loss on the road against Kane Monday night.
The Lady Rovers got off to a slow start, falling behind 21-5 after the opening quarter and faced a 38-18 deficit at the half.
Brockway was led by Selena Buttery, who finished the game with a double-double, scoring 15 points on a three three-pointers and pulling down 10 rebounds.
Danielle Wood also finished in double figures for the Lady Rovers with 12 points in the loss.
Brockway is back in action on the road Wednesday as it faces Sheffield.
DuBois rifle edges Portage
PORTAGE — The DuBois rifle team defeated Portage 1347 to 1340 on the road Monday to remain undefeated on the year.
DuBois (7-0) was led by Keith Fatula with a 279, while Alex Long followed with a 273 and Alexandria Howard added a 270.
Courtney Weido (268) and Danielle Baumgartner (257) rounded out the scorers for DuBois.
Zak Roy also scored a personal best 223 for the Beavers.
Portage was led by Nate Moore (273), Summer Viscuzi (268) and Sierra Krum (267).
On the junior varsity side, DuBois recorded a 271-267 victory to move to 5-2 on the season.
The Beavers were led by a pair of personal bests from Ashley Yanulitis (93) and Zach Shugarts (89) while Jordan Uplinger added an 88 to round out the scorers for DuBois.
DuBois plays host to Chestnut Ridge Wednesday.
NFL case goes to federal court
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — A longshot lawsuit seeking a possible do-over of the NFC championship game has been moved from state court in Louisiana to federal court.
A hearing in the case is set for noon Monday in New Orleans.
At issue is the failure of officials to call interference or roughness penalties when a Rams player leveled a Saints receiver with a helmet-to-helmet hit at a crucial point in the playoff game.
The Rams went on to win in overtime and are set to play the Patriots in the Super Bowl on Sunday.
The lawsuit by two Saints season ticket holders says NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell should implement a league rule that could mean reversal of a game’s result or the rescheduling of a game.
