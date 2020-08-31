DuBois golfers top Punxsy
PUNXSUTAWNEY — The DuBois boys golf team opened its season with a lopsided 179-204 victory against Punxsutawney on the Chucks’ home course at the Punxsutawney Country Club.
DuBois saw its top four golfers all shoot in the 40s in the win. The duo of Cody Jaconski and Tyson Kennis carded 43s to tie for medalist honors. Gavin Kaschalk was close behind with a 44. Brock Smith rounded out the Beavers’ scoring with a 49. Kennis and Smith were playing in their first varsity contest as freshmen.
Also playing for DuBois were Charlie Harman (55) and Landon Gustafson (56).
Punxsy was led by Sawyer Hall’s round of 50. Teammates Donnie Neese and Jake Sikora each finished with 51s, while John Crago had a 52.
DuBois (1-0) hosts DuBois Central Catholic on Wednesday.
Tide golfers down Brockway
CURWENSVILLE — The Curwensville boys golf team opened its season with a 204-223 victory against visiting Brockway Monday at Eagles Ridge Golf Course.
The Golden Tide’s Nate Hryn fired a 46 to earn medalist honors. Teammate Chase Graham wasn’t far behind with a 48, with Mikey McCracken (53) and Mike Daniels (57) rounded out the scoring.
Kaceton Ciamacco (68) and Evan Losey (72) also played for Curwensville.
Brockway was led by Dylan Coder’s 51. Carter Nichols added a 56, while Daniel Shugarts and Troy Johnson had a 57 and 59, respectively. Kaden Coulter (66) and Isaac Crawford (72) also played in the varsity match.
Brockway (0-1) is back in action Wednesday at Brookville.
DuBois Little League notice
DuBOIS — The DuBois Little League is currently accepting applications for its Board of Directors.
The league anticipates there being two or three openings on the Board of Directors for next year. Interested people have until Friday, Sept. 11 to submit their application by mail to the DuBois Little League, P.O. Box 71, DuBois, PA 15801.
The next board meeting is scheduled for Sept. 13, during which the applications will be reviewed a vote held to determine the new boars members.
Area Golf Results
DuBOIS — The Treasure Lake Women’s Golf Association hosted a scramble at the Treasure Lake Silver Course Thursday.
First place went to Christina McGinnis, Sue Vokes, Donna McAliley and Bridget Brown as the foursome shot a 72.
Three strokes back in second with a 75 were Karen Deloia, Esther Jones, Helen Garner and Toni Moulthrop.
In third place were Mary Reuscher, Helen Griebel and Anita Todd as the trio combined to shoot a 76.
McAliley had a chip-in on the ninth hole, while Sue Tench chipped in on No. 16.
Phillies acquire RHP Phelps
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The Philadelphia Phillies acquired right-hander David Phelps from the Milwaukee Brewers before Monday’s trade deadline.
Phelps is the fourth reliever to join the Phillies in a trade in 10 days. They got Brandon Workman and Heath Hembree from the Red Sox and David Hale from the Yankees on Aug. 21.
The 33-year-old Phelps is 2-3 with a 2.77 ERA in 12 games this season. He has struck out 20 and allowed only seven hits, four earned runs and walked two in 13 innings.
Phelps pitched for Phillies manager Joe Girardi from 2012-14 with the Yankees. Philadelphia enters Monday night’s game against Washington with the worst bullpen ERA in the majors at 7.01.