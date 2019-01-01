YMCA adult Co-Ed volleyball
DuBOIS — The DuBois Area YMCA is now taking registrations for co-ed older teen/adult volleyball leagues.
Two levels of play are offered, power (4 on 4) and recreation (6 on 6) as games will be played on Monday and Wednesday evenings beginning Jan. 7 and 9.
Cost is $140 per rec level team, $125 per power level team and $15 can be saved if paid in full by first game.
For more information, questions or to register, contact Zac Wilcox at the YMCA at 275-9622.
Oklahoma, Riley agree to deal
NORMAN, Okla. (AP) — Oklahoma and Lincoln Riley have agreed to a contract extension, which should quell speculation about the second-year coach being lured away by an NFL team.
Oklahoma announced Tuesday that contract terms were being finalized and would be subject to approval by the board of regents late this month.
The 35-year-old Riley has led the Sooners to consecutive Big 12 championships and College Football Playoff appearances. Oklahoma is 24-4 overall and 16-2 in the conference under Riley with two Heisman Trophy winning quarterbacks — Baker Mayfield and Kyler Murray.
Riley was promoted from offensive coordinator at Oklahoma in the spring of 2017 after Bob Stoops retired. Oklahoma’s creative and prolific offenses have drawn attention of NFL teams and made Riley a potential candidate to fill coaching vacancies in the league.
Purdue superfan dies at 20
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Tyler Trent, a former Purdue University student and enthusiastic college football fan who inspired many with his battle against cancer, has died. He was 20.
His family confirmed to The Indianapolis Star that he died Tuesday.
Trent had wanted to be a sportswriter and was determined to attend Purdue despite suffering three bouts with a rare bone cancer.
He became a social media star with his positive attitude and determination to live every day to the fullest despite the illness.
Last year, Purdue created a scholarship, the Tyler Trent Courage and Resilience Award, for an undergraduate who has encountered adversity while pursuing a college degree.
Trent earned an associate degree from Purdue in computer information technology. He was diagnosed with bone cancer at age 15.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.