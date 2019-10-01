Clarion spikes Cranberry
CLARION — The Clarion volleyball team secured a 25-11, 25-7, 25-20 sweep over visiting Cranberry Tuesday night.
The Lady Cats were led at the service line by Brenna Campbell, who finished the match with 17 service points along with three aces as well as adding 20 assists.
Kyara Girvan added double-digit service points with 11, while Maddie Schill followed with eight and Korrin Burns added six.
At the net, Kaitlyn Constantino led the way with nine kills, while Burns followed with six and Schill and Aryana Girvan added five kills apiece.
Schill led Clarion with three blocks in the sweep, while Burns and Aryana Girvan added a pair of blocks each.
The Lady Cats return to the court Thursday on the road against Moniteau.
Rover golfers fall to Dutch
BROCKWAY — The Brockway boys golf team dropped a 184-226 matchup to St. Marys Tuesday at the Brockway Golf Course.
St. Marys’ Lucas Benjamin captured medalist honors with a 43, while teammates Vincent Lenze (46), Cole Cousins (470 and Justice Rhoads (48) all broke 50.
Dylen Coder shot a 47 to lead the Rovers. Daniel Shugarts (56), Carter Nichols (60) and Lance Dowdall (63) rounded out Brockway’s scoring.