DuBois routs Bradford
DuBOIS — The DuBois boys basketball team outscored visiting Bradford 34-16 in the second half to pull away for a 58-28 victory Tuesday.
DuBois (13-5) led 11-5 after the opening quarter and took a 24-12 lead at the half before pulling away from Bradford (8-8) in the second half.
The Beavers avenged one of their five losses on the season, as they fell 60-56 in double overtime in Bradford Jan. 16.
Chase Husted led the way for DuBois with a game-high 23 points, while Jonathan Cruz also finished in double figures with 11 on three three-pointers.
Justin Manduley and Lennon Lindholm added nine and eight points respectively in the win for the Beavers.
DuBois is back in action Friday on the road against Punxsutawney.
Brockway girls fall to Kane
BROCKWAY — The Brockway girls basketball team was outscored by Kane 33-9 in the second half as the Lady Wolves secured a 46-33 on the road Tuesday night.
The Lady Rovers held a 24-7 lead with 1:30 left in the first half, before Kane closed out the half on a 6-0 run as Brockway took a 24-13 lead into the half.
The Lady Wolves carried their momentum over into the third quarter, where they outscored Brockway 21-4 to take control of the game.
Ella Marconi led the way for Kane with a game-high 26 points on nine made field goals and a 8 of 10 performance from the free-throw line.
Danielle Wood led the Lady Rovers with 10 points, while Morgan Lindemuth chipped in nine and Selena Buttery added five to go along with 12 rebounds.
Brockway is back in action tonight as it plays host to Johnsonburg.
Lady Dutch lose at Punxsy
PUNXSUTAWNEY — The St. Marys girls basketball team was unable to hold on to a 19-15 halftime lead, as it was defeated 44-37 on the road Tuesday.
After getting off to a slow start and trailing 8-4 after the first quarter, the Lady Dutch outscored Punxsutawney (19-0) 15-7 in the second quarter to take a four-point lead at the half.
Megan Quesenberry powered St. Marys (13-4) with seven points in the quarter and finished the night with at team-high 13, while Kaylee Muccio added 11 for the Lady Dutch.
The Lady Chucks then outscored St. Marys 16-10 in the third quarter to take a two-point lead into the fourth, where they held a 13-8 advantage to secure the win and remain undefeated on the year.
St. Marys plays host to Elk County Catholic Saturday.
DCS sweeps Clearfield Alliance
DuBOIS — The DuBois Christian School basketball teams swept visiting Clearfield Alliance Tuesday, with the boys securing a 56-53 victory and the girls coming away with a 40-17 win.
On the boys side, the Eagles got off to a slow start, as they trailed 15-4 after the opening quarter, but used a strong second quarter to take a 24-22 lead into the half.
Clearfield responded by holding a 17-14 edge in the third to take a one-point lead into the final quarter of play.
DCS then outscored Clearfield 18-14 in the fourth to secure the 56-53 win.
Gabe Hoover and Zaden Thomas led the way for DCS, as both scored a team-high 18 points, while Alex Hallowell also finished in double figures with 10.
On the girls side, things were close early, as DuBois took a slim 14-13 lead into the half.
The Lady Eagles then outscored Clearfield 14-0 in the third quarter to take control of the game and then closed it out with a 12-4 edge in the fourth.
Fiona Riss led DCS with eight points, while Emily Deitch and Colesy Brownlee each chipped in six points in the win.
Both teams return to action Friday on the road against Centre County Christian.
Hurricanes top Penguins
PITTSBURGH (AP) — Curtis McElhinney stopped 23 shots, Brett Pesce and Jordan Martinook scored from way out and Michael Ferland and Andrei Svechnikov poured it on late as the Carolina Hurricanes began a pivotal five-game trip with a 4-0 victory over the Pittsburgh Penguins on Tuesday night.
McElhinney collected his first shutout of the season and ninth of his 11-year career by stuffing Jared McCann and Jake Guentzel with sprawling saves in the first period and never letting up as the Hurricanes picked up two big points as they try to stay in the mix for their first playoff berth in nearly a decade.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.