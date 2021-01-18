ECC girls top Cameron Co.
ST. MARYS — The Elk County Catholic girls basketball team used a strong second half to upend visiting Cameron County, 49-31, Monday night.
The teams played an even first two quarters, with ECC taking a slim 25-23 lead into the break. However, the Lady Crusaders broke game open with a 17-7 third quarter to grab a double-digit lead at 42-30.
Elk County then held the Lady Red Raiders to just one point in the fourth in they put the game away thanks to a strong defensive effort in the final two quarters, particularly the final eight minutes.
Freshmen Tori newton and Sydney Alexander led ECC with 12 and 11 points, respectively. Senior Julia Aikens also had 11 points. Newton added six rebounds, while Aikens and Alexander each had four steals. Tami Geci chipped in seven points.
Elk County is back in action Wednesday at Otto-Eldred.
Lady Raiders lose at KC
KARNS CITY — Emma Johns scored all 14 of her points in the first half to lead Karns City to a 47-26 win over the visiting Brookville Lady Raiders Monday night.
The closest the Lady Raiders (0-5) got in the second half was 13 points at 36-23 with 5:55 left, but Karns City closed with an 11-3 run and finished the game with its largest lead.
Kerstyn Davie and Elizabeth Wonderling each scored nine points for the Lady Raiders.
Brooke Manuel actually led Karns City (5-1) with 16 points, 10 of them coming in the second half.
The Lady Raiders visit Homer-Center for a varsity-only game prior to the boys on Wednesday at 6 p.m. Friday, they host Moniteau.
DCS hoops sweeps DH
ALTOONA — The DuBois Christian School basketball teams swept a doubleheader Friday night at Great Commission.
The DCS boys pulled out a hard-fought 53-49 victory in the overtime in te night cap, while the Lady Eagles rolled to a 43-7 victory in the opening game.
Both schools got a huge individual effort in the boys game, as Great Commission’s Steven Karageanes scored a game-high 34 points and DuBois Christian’s Gabe Hoover netted 23 points.
However, its was the Eagles’ depth in scoring that proved to be the difference and offset Karageanes monster game. Great Commission had just two others players score in the game, while the DCS had five. Devon Thomas led that group of Eagles with 10 points, while Adam Mowrey had eight.
In the girls game, DuBois Christian put things away early on as it raced out to a 15-2 first-quarter lead before taking a 27-2 advantage to the half.
Eight different Lady Eagles scored in the game. Fiona Riss led the way with 10 points. Emily Deitch had nine and Dessie Preston six.
Bowling Honor Roll
DuBOIS — The latest edition of the Bowling Honor Roll is headlined by a perfect 300 game rolled by Tim Oswalt in Town & Country League.
Oswalt is far from the only bowler to make the grade this time around, though.
In Division A of the Sportsmans League, Chad Hilliard and Pat Nosker each posted games of 277, while Anthony Manning also had a 279 game in the Owens-Brockway Mens League.
Andy Werner and Brad Katchmarchi recorded games of 290 and 278, respectively, in the Scotty’s Donuts Classic League.
Correction
DuBois freshman Davey Aughenbaugh put together a 4-1 en route to his fifth-place finish Saturday in the Mid-Winter Mayhem Tournament at the Monroeville Convention and Events center. Aughenbaugh’s record was incorrectly listed as 2-2 in a writeup about the event in Monday’s Courier Express.