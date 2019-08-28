DuBois golfers top Brookville
DuBOIS — The DuBois boys golf team shot a team score of 182 to defeat Brookville by 35 strokes in a home match Thursday.
The Beavers were led by Kaleb Hand and Cody Jaconski, as both golfers tied for the low round of the day at 43.
Dayne Bauman followed with a 46, while Landon Gustafson rounded out the scorers for DuBois with a 50.
Nic Cebulskie (54) and Jayden Fulkroad (61) also compete on the day for the Beavers.
David Cable led the Raiders with a 52, while Hayden Osborne, Ian Pete and Patrick Diedrich all shot rounds of 55 on the day.
Also competing for Brookville were Isaac Wolfe (56) and Bryce Rafferty (58).
The teams face off again Tuesday for a match at Brookville at 3:30 p.m.
Ridgway golfers beat Kane
KANE — The Ridgway boys golf team shot a team score of 203 to defeat Kane by 28 strokes on the road at Kane Country Club Thursday.
The Elkers were led by Zack Zameroski and Greg Simon, as the duo tied for the low score of the day with rounds of 36.
Kole Asti and Eric Christoff followed with rounds of 43 while a 45 from Collin Porter rounded out the Elkers’ scores.
Derek Peterson also competed for Ridgway and shot a 52 on the day.
Ridgway hosts Bradford Tuesday at 3:30 p.m.
Area Golf Results
FALLS CREEK — The Thursday Morning Senior League hosted a 6-6 & 6 event at Beechwoods Golf Course Aug. 23.
First place went to John Buskirk, Jeff Emerick, Terry Stockdale and Fred Gustafson.
In second were Bob Fornauf, Wayne London, Dave Radaker and Ken Snyder.
Ray Wyant, Tom Herzing, Don Jewell and Bob Smiley finished in third place.
Mike Slimmer made the longest putt on the 11th, while Snyder was closest to the pin on No. 7, Doug Powell recorded the closest third shot on the 18th hole and Fornauf had the closest second shot on the fifth.
q q q
VOLANT — The Golf Nuts played at Green Meadows Golf Course in Volant Wednesday.
Emory Keith, Dave Beane, Bernie Gudalis and Tom Malone shot a team score of 379 to take first place.
In second was the foursome of Les Schlosser, Charlie Muth, Tom Haag and Terry Crawford with a score of 391.
Schlooser recorded the low gross score of the day with an 87, while Mike Ross led the way with 40 quota points.
Maloney followed with 39 and Schlosser took 38, as Dick Platt was the odd man out.
Next week the Golf Nuts will play at DuBois Country Club at 10 a.m.
Hole-in-one
LANCASTER — Jerry Carmella, 69, of DuBois recorded a hole-in-one at Iron Valley Country Club.
The shot was witnessed by Carly Haymaker.