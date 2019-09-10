DuBois golf tops Curwensville
DuBOIS — The DuBois boys golf team shot a combined 176 to beat visiting Curwensville by 32 strokes Tuesday.
The Beavers moved to 7-1 on the year with the victory as they were led by a 41 from Kaleb Hand.
Nic Cebulskie and Cody Jaconski followed as each shot rounds of 44, while Jayden Fulkroad rounded out the scoring for DuBois with a 47.
Ian Decker and Gavin Kaschalk also competed for the Beavers and posted rounds of 54 and 55 respectively.
Curwensville was led by Nate Hryn who shot the second best overall round of the day with a 43.
Shane Miller, Adam Miller and Mike Daniels all shot rounds of 55 to round out the scoring for the Golden Tide.
Chris Daniels and Chase Graham also competed at the match and both posted rounds of 61 for Curwensville.
DuBois is back in action Saturday at the Bradford Invite.
Raiders beat DCC on links
BROOKVILLE — The Brookville boys golf team defeated DuBois Central Catholic 209-236 at Pinecrest Country Club Tuesday.
The Raiders were led by a 49 from David Cable, while Hayden Osborne followed with a 52 and Bryce Rafferty and Ian Pete rounded out the scoring with rounds of 53 and 55 respectively.
Isaac Wolfe (50), Owen Taylor (57), Logan Girt (58) and Patrick Diedrich (65) also competed on the day for Brookville.
Carter Hickman and Chase Hickman both shot rounds of 56 to lead the Cardinals, while Zach Spellen followed with a 57 and Harrison Starr added a 67.
Brookville hosts Punxsutawney today at 3:30 p.m., while DCC is back in action Sept. 17 against DuBois.
Brookville sweeps Lady Tide
CURWENSVILLE — Evening its record to 2-2 going into Thursday’s matchup at home with Redbank Valley, the Brookville Lady Raiders volleyball team swept Curwensville on the road Tuesday night, 26-24, 25-9, 25-18.
The Lady Raiders got nine kills and five blocks from Lauren Hergert while Morgan Johnson and Maggie Mackins finished with four and three kills respectively.
After their rematch of last year’s District 9 Class 2A final on Thursday, the Lady Raiders head to the Brockway Invitational on Saturday.
Area Golf Results
FALLS CREEK — The Thursday Morning Senior League hosted a shamble at Beechwoods Golf Course Thursday.
Bob Fornauf, Mike Slimmer, Jack Amick and Ken Snyder finished in first place.
Second place went to Bert Schenk, Jeff Emerick, Fred Gustafson and George Sanko.
In third was the foursome of John Buskirk, Joe Smith, Ray Lockitski and Fent Shenkle.
Wayne London was closest to the pin on the third hole, while Gustafson recorded the closest second shot on No. 11 and Buskirk made the longest putt on the 17th hole.