Lady Cardinals fall to Kane
DuBOIS — The DuBois Central Catholic girls basketball team was unable to overcome a slow start as it was defeated 55-42 at home by Kane Friday.
The Lady Wolves jumped out to a 17-8 lead after the opening quarter and led 33-20 at the half on their way to the road win.
Kane was led by a big night from Ella Marconi, who made 10 buckets on the night and went 6 of 6 at the foul line on her way to a game-high 26 points.
Shayleigh Gulvas led the Lady Cardinals with 15 points, while Haley Pettenati and Alyssa Bittner added eight points apiece in the loss.
DCC remains at home to face Curwensville Tuesday.
Brockway stifled by Bradford
BROCKWAY — The Brockway boys basketball team was unable to slow down Bradford’s Tyler Gigliotti, as the Owls powered their way to a 65-34 win Friday.
Gigliotti finished the night with a game-high 27 points on 10 made field goals and a 7 of 7 performance at the foul line.
Free throws were a key difference in the outcome of the game, as Bradford went 21 of 25 on the night from the line, while the Rovers finished the game 14 of 28 at the foul line.
After the Owls took a 14-8 lead into the second quarter, they were able to outscore Brockway 18-11 in the second to lead 32-19 at the half.
After a close third quarter, Bradford pulled away in the fourth, outscoring the Rovers 18-1 to secure the 31-point win on the road.
Alec Freemer led the Rovers with nine points on the night, while Matthew Clark and Jon Wood each added six.
Brockway will look to bounce back from the loss as it plays host to Sheffield Monday.
ECC routs Wolverines
ST. MARYS — The Elk County Catholic boys basketball team jumped out to a 24-6 lead after the opening quarter and led 49-12 at halftime on its way to a commanding 69-28 victory over Sheffield at home for Senior Night Friday.
The Crusaders (18-0) got off to a hot start shooting in the opening quarter, hitting five three pointers, as Bryce O’Leary led the way with three and Isaac Brock and Brady Schneider each hit a trey in the opening frame.
Schneider finished with 13 points for ECC, while Ben Hoffman led the way with 14 and O’Leary added nine, as 12 Crusaders contributed to the scoring effort in the win.
ECC held Sheffield to just five made field goals in the opening half, while it made 20 of its own to take the 37-point halftime lead.
“Very proud of our six seniors, they are very good ambassadors for our basketball program,” ECC head coach Aaron Straub said.
The Crusaders coach added that after 18 games his team’s goals are still in front of them and they need to continue to improve in order to reach those goals.
Elk County Catholic is back in action Tuesday as it travels to face Brookville.
Lady Crusaders top Sheffield
SHEFFIELD — The Elk County Catholic girls basketball team used a dominant second-quarter performance to take total control of the game on its way to a 60-19 win over Sheffield on the road Friday.
The Lady Crusaders led 14-8 after one quarter of play, but used a 20-4 edge in the second quarter to take a 34-12 lead into the half.
ECC then outscored the Lady Wolverines 11-3 in the third and 15-4 in the fourth to secure the big win on the road.
Taylor Newton led the way for ECC with a game-high 21 points, while Julia Aikens added 11 points and Sadie VanAlstine also finished in double figures with 10.
The Lady Crusaders were powered offensively by strong shooting from beyond the arc, as they hit eight threes on the night.
VanAlstine and Maddie Kear each hit three, as Kear finished the game with nine points, while Aikens and Morgan Wolf added one three-pointer apiece in the victory.
ECC returns to action Monday as it travels to face Bradford.
