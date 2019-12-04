Bowling Honor Roll
DuBOIS — This edition of the bowling honor roll is highlighted by Pat Nosker, who came just one pin short of a perfect game in the Town & Country League, recording a 299 on his way to a 801 series.
The Scotty’s Donuts Classic League makes up a large portion of the honor roll as five bowlers out of the league made the list.
Brian Doel led the way with a 814 series behind a game of 289, while Pat Hanna also recored a 289 game this past week.
Andy Werner staked his name on the honor roll with a 787 series, while Tim Oswalt and Brandon Smith each made the list by bowling games of 279.
Buck photo policy
DuBOIS — The Courier-Express and Tri-County Sunday newspapers will publish photos of successful hunters and their bucks taken during the current two-week rifle season that began on Saturday.
For adult hunters, bucks must have at least 8 points for your photo to be published. For junior hunters — ages 15 and under — we will publish photos of bucks that have fewer than 8 points. Photos of does will not be published.
Photos submitted by email should be in a jpeg format with the original photo being as large in size as possible and sent to sports@thecourierexpress.com.
Prints of photos can also be brought or mailed to the Courier-Express/Tri-County Sunday office at 500 Jeffers St., DuBois, PA, 15801.
All photos should feature the hunter who harvested the buck along with the hunter’s name, age, what town the hunter is from and general information on when and where the buck was taken.
Hunters should also include a phone number in case other information is needed to run the photo.
Buck photos will now weekly in the Tri-County Sunday as they are submitted.
Bears beat Cowboys, 31-24
CHICAGO (AP) — Dak Prescott was outplayed by Mitchell Trubisky. Jason Witten was very quiet, and Brett Maher made two big mistakes in the kicking game.
Right now, the biggest reason for optimism for Dallas just might be the rest of the NFC East.
Prescott’s late rally ran out of time, and the Cowboys dropped their third straight game with a 31-24 loss to the Chicago Bears on Thursday night.
Dallas (6-7) marched down the field on its first possession, capping a 17-play, 75-yard drive with the first of two 2-yard touchdown runs for Ezekiel Elliott. Then it was stuck in neutral for most of the next 2 1/2 quarters.
The Bears (7-6) ripped off 24 straight points before Elliott scored again on the first play of the fourth quarter. It was eerily similar to Dallas’ game against Buffalo a week ago, when the Cowboys scored on their first and last drive in a 26-15 loss to the Bills.
After Ezekiel’s second TD, Maher sent the ensuing kickoff out of bounds to set up Chicago at its own 40. The Bears responded with a three-play, 60-yard drive, with Trubisky scrambling for 23 yards to make it 31-14 with 13:22 left.
Trubisky passed for 244 yards and three touchdown, and had 10 carries for a season-high 63 yards. His previous best was 18 yards rushing in a 19-14 victory over the New York Giants on Nov. 24.
Dallas lost for the seventh time in 10 games since its 3-0 start. But it still leads the NFC East by a half-game over Philadelphia, which hosts the last-place Giants on Monday night. The Cowboys visit the Eagles on Dec. 22.
Prescott passed for 334 yards, but he did most of his damage with the Cowboys trying to rally in the final quarter.