DuBois wrestlers rout Bradford
BRADFORD — The DuBois wrestling team won the first eight weights Tuesday night at Bradford to race out to a commanding 48-0 lead before coming away with a 54-23 victory against the host Owls.
All nine DuBois wins on the night came way of pin or forfeit in the lopsided victory that ran the Beavers record to 9-0 on the year.
Heavyweight Alex O’Harrah got DuBois off and running with a first-period pin the first bout of the night, and the Beavers never looked back.
Teammates Trenton Donahue (126) and Chandler Ho (132) added pins on the night, while Kam Stevenson (106), Braxton Adams (120), Ed Scott (138), Dalton Woodrow (145), Gauge Gulvas (152) and John Pendleton (220) all won via forfeit.
DuBois is now off until next Thursday (Jan. 17) when it hosts Hollidaysburg.
Crusaders blast Sheffield
SHEFFIELD — The Elk County Catholic boys basketball team led 19-8 after the opening quarter and 48-20 at the half on their way to a commanding 81-32 victory on the road over Sheffield Tuesday.
The Crusaders were led by Will Uberti, who finished the night with 16 points on four three-pointers, as ECC finished with eight threes on the night as a team.
Alex Breindel added 15 points in the win, while Regis Wortman and Brady Schneider chipped in 11 points apiece.
Elk County Catholic is back in action tonight as they play host to Punxsutawney.
DuBois Christian sweeps HCA
DuBOIS — The DuBois Christian School girls and boys basketball teams both secured wins over Huntingdon Christian at home Tuesday night.
The boys team secured a 46-35 victory behind a big second quarter where they outscored Huntingdon 15-7.
Gabe Hoover and Adam Mowrey combined for 33 of the Eagles’ 46 points in the win, with Hoover leading the way with 20 and Mowrey adding 13.
The girls team jumped out to a 22-7 lead after one quarter of play on their way to a 54-21 win.
The Lady Eagles used a balanced scoring effort to secure the win, as no player finished in double figures, with Gabby Meholick leading the way with eight points.
Colesy Brownlee, Sophia Williamson, Hanna Deitch and Rorrie Maynard all chipped in six points in the win.
The teams return to action Friday on the road against Calvary Huntingdon, with the girls tipping off at 5:30 p.m. and the boys following at 7 p.m.
