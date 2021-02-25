Bowling Honor Roll
DuBOIS — A pair of are bowlers recently posted scores high enough to land on the latest edition of the Bowling Honor Roll.
Andy Werner and Tom Mitskavich rolled games of 280 and 276, respectively, in the Scotty’s Donuts Classic League.
Crusaders top Wolves
KANE — The Elk County Catholic boys basketball team knocked off host Kane, 46-36, Wednesday night.
The game was close throughout, with ECC holding a 9-6 lead after one quaftre and a 21-15 advantage at the break. Kane got within four after three quarters, but the Crusaders outscored the Wolves, 17-12, in the fourth to come away with the 10-point victory.
Mark Kraus led ECC with 12 points, including going 5 of 6 at the foul line in the fourth. Mason McAllister added 10 points, while Luke Jansen and Charlie Breindel each had nine.
Kane’s Carson Whiteman led all scorers with 18 points.
The Crusaders are back in action tonight at Ridgway.
Lady Dutch fall to Cameron
ST. MARYS — Cameron County upended St. Marys, 46-42, in girls basketball action Wednesday night.
The game was close throughout, with the visiting Lady Red Raiders grabbing a 14-12 lead after one quarter. Cameron won the second quarter by two points again (8-6) to lead 22-18 at the break.
That four-point edge proved to be the difference as the teams played an even second half, 24-24.
Samantha Hayes led the Lady Dutch with 11 points, while Kyla Johnson and Isabelle Caskey both scored nine.