Dutchmen upend Terrors
ST. MARYS — The St. Marys boys basketball team used a strong defensive effort to knock off visiting Otto-Eldred, 41-29, Wednesday night.
The teams were tied 10-10 after the opening eight minutes, but the second and fourth quarters proved to be decisive for St. Marys. The Dutch outscored the Terrors 8-2 in the second quarter and 12-4 in the fourth to come away with a 12-point victory.
St. Marys, now 2-0 on the season, finished with a balanced scoring attack. Mitchell Reiter led the way with nine points, while Drake Caskey had eight. Holden Housler, Luke Lasko and Isaac Schlimm all added six.
The Dutch travel to Bradford tonight.
ST. MARYS 41,
OTTO-ELDRED 29
Score by Quarters
Otto 10 2 13 4 — 29
St. Marys 10 8 11 12 — 41
Otto-Eldred—29
Jimerson 0 1-2 1, Cousins 4 0-0 11, Merry 2 6-6 12, Love 0 0-0 0, Solain 0 0-0 0, Bell 1 1-2 3, Sebastian 1 0-0 2, Walker 0 0-0 0. Totals: 8 8-10 29.
St. Marys—41
Housler 2 2-2 6, Nunes 1 0-1 2, Reiter 3 3-6 9, Lasko 3 0-0 6, Walker 2 0-0 4, Caskey 3 0-0 8, Schlimm 3 0-2 6, Bille 0 0-0 0, Hetrick 0 0-0 0, Robinson 0 0-0. Totals: 17 5-11 41.
Three-pointers: Otto 5 (Cousins 3, Merry 2), St. Marys 2 (Caskey).
Y youth soccer league
DuBOIS — The DuBois Area YMCA is currently taking registrations for youth soccer for boys and girls currently in kindergarten through 4th grade.
This year the program will be five weeks of games only on Saturday mornings starting Jan. 30. There will be two groups — Grades K-2nd and 3rd-4th. The K-2nd grade games are scheduled for 9-10 a.m. and the 3rd-4th grade games from 10:15-11:15 a.m.
Cost is free for a family member, $10 for a youth member and $20 for a potential member. For additional information about program, contact Zac Wilcox at 375-YMCA.
Bowling Honor Roll
DuBOIS — It was another big week in the youth bowling league as a pair of bowlers posted scores high enough in the DuBois Juniors to land the latest Bowling Honor Roll.
Melia Mitskavich rolled a 258 game as part of a 696 series, while Amanda Decker had a 241 game.
In the adult leagues Brad Young and Jackie Mitskavich posted games of 280 and 267, respectively, in the Scotty’s Donuts Classic League