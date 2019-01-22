ECC routs Kane, 76-31
ST. MARYS — The Elk County Catholic boys basketball team ran its record to 15-0 on the year with a 76-31 thrashing of visiting Kane Tuesday night.
The game was in stark contrast to the teams' first meeting in Kane on Jan. 2 — a contest the Crusaders won by one point, 59-58.
There was never a doubt of the ending Tuesday as ECC raced out to a 20-6 lead after one quarter and took a 41-12 advantage into halftime on its way to the 45-point victory.
Eleven of the 14 Crusaders who played scored in the victory. Alec Wehler led the way with 14 points, while Will Uberti (11) and Alex Breindel (10) also reached double figures. Regis Wortman added eight, with Bryce O'Leary and Brennen Klawuhn each chipping in seven.
Elk County hosts Bradford today before traveling to Johnsonburg Friday.
