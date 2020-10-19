Rovers shut out Clearfield
BROCKWAY — The Brockway boys soccer team shut out visiting Clearfield, 3-0, Monday evening at Frank Varischetti Field in their regular season finale.
Marcus Bennett played a role in all three Rover goals. He scored the opener off a pass by Noah Bash, then set up Bash for a goal of his own.
Brockway’s third goal came from Dylan Antonuccio off a Bennett assist.
Lewis Painter recorded the shutout in net.
Lady Tide spike Brockway
BROCKWAY — The Curwensville volleyball team swept host Brockway, 25-16, 25-15, 25-20, Monday night.
Mackenzie Webster led the Lady Rovers with seven kills and three blocks. Ciara Morelli had nine service points, two aces and 15 assists, while Zoe Moore added nine points, two aces and seven digs.
Brockway is back in action at home again tonight as it takes on Brookville.
Ramettes edge ECC
JOHNSONBURG — The Johnsonburg volleyball team held off a furious comeback bid Monday night by Elk County Catholic to best the Lady Crusaders in a hard-fought five-set match, 25-23, 26-24, 23-25, 22-25, 17-15.
Brooke Bauer led ECC with 14 kills and two blocks, while Gabby Weisner and Julia Aikens added 10 and nine kills, respectively. Moira Stanisch had 36 assists, while Tami Geci recorded 22 digs. Maddie Marzullo chipped in six kills and three blocks.
Elk County Catholic hosts Bradford on Thursday.
Lady Dutch swept by Coudy
COUDERSPORT — The St. Marys volleyball team was swept on the road by Coudersport Monday night, falling 13-25, 18-25, 9-25.
“Couderpost hit the ball well tonight and didn’t let much drop,” St. Marys head coach Missy Nicklas said. “Lauren Mosier played well from the strong side tonight and Janelle Krug and Olivia Dunmire continue to play strong in the back row.”
Coudersport won the junior varsity match 25-9, 25-22.
St. Marys is back in action today as it visits Ridgway.
DAMS football tops Clearfield
CLEARFIELD — The DuBois Area Middle School 7th and 8th grade football team defeated Clearfield 19-2 on the road Thursday.
Trey Wingard played a role in all three touchdowns for the Beavers, as he threw a pair of touchdown passes to Danny Dixon while also rushing for a score.
Brycen Delaney also had an interception on defense for DuBois, as it moved to 3-2 with the win.
DuBois is back in action Thursday as it hosts Hollidaysburg at Mansell Stadium at 4 p.m.
Bowling Honor Roll
DuBOIS — Yet another perfect game highlights this edition of the bowling honor roll, as this time it was Jim Mills rolling a 300 in the Sportsman’s League Division B.
In the same division, Ryan Mitskavich staked his name on the honor roll with a 279 game on his way to posting a 769 series score.
Jackie Mitskavich made the honor roll out of the league’s Division A, recording a series score of 656 behind a 257 game.
Cherie Naugle earned a spot on the honor roll by bowling a game off 238 in the Domestic Engineers League this past week.