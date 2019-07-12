Blue Sox on verge of title
BLAIRSVILLE — Moving to within one win of an Indiana County League title, the Brookville Blue Sox Junior Legion baseball team took the first game of its best-of-three finals series with a 7-2 win at Kovacik Insurance of Blairsville Saturday afternoon.
That puts the next two games today, if necessary, at Brookville’s McKinley Field starting at noon. A second game follows if Kovacik win the opener.
The ICL champion advances to next weekend’s Western Regional Tournament in Homer City.
The Blue Sox (20-4) got a complete-game five-hitter from Hunter Geer, who struck out six and walked two in a 91-pitch outing with errorless defense backing him up.
The Blue Sox led from start to finish, scoring a run in the top of the first inning when Geer singled, stole second and scored on Bay Harper’s single.
It remained 1-0 until the top of the fifth when Harper reached on an infield error and scored from first on Griffin Ruhlman’s double off the left-field fence. Ruhlman scored when Bryce Rafferty grounded into a double play.
But Blairsville rallied, getting to within 3-2 with no outs and runners on first and second in the bottom of the sixth, but Geer induced a double play groundout and a sharp groundout to third baseman Hunter Roney who flipped to first to end the rally.
Then in the top of the seventh, the Blue Sox put it away with four more runs. Ruhlman was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded, Hunter Geer scored on a groundout and Danny Lauer singled in two runs.
Harper led the Blue Sox with two hits. He and Geer scored two runs. Ruhlman and Lauer each drove in two runs.
Area Golf Results
BRADFORD — The Golf Nuts played at Pine Acres Country Club Wednesday as George Heitzenrater, Tom Murray and Tom Maloney took first place with a score of 281.
In second was the threesome of Joe Michalski, Joe Swisher and Jam Mortimer seven shots back with a 288.
Fran Inzana, Dave Beane and Ed Pasi finished with a combined score of 291 to take third place.
Heitzenrater and Swisher were first in quota points with 39, while Charlie Muth was second with 38 and Maloney had 35.
Heitzenrater had the low gross score of the day with an 85, while Rowels was the odd man out.
Next week the Golf Nuts will be playing at Laurel Mills in Ridgway.