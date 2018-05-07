Lady Beavers no-hit Bradford
BRADFORD — The DuBois duo of Tori Gregory and Saige Weible combined on a three-inning no-hitter monday as the Lady Beavers blasted Bradford, 21-1, in three innings.
Gregory tossed the first two innings to get the win. She walked two and struck out three. A leadoff error in the third led to Bradford scoring an unearned run in Weible’s first varsity inning. She walked two and struck out two.
The pair was backed by a DuBois attack that pounded out 19 hits in the game. Lexi Ray, Kaylee Sadowski and Lexi Smith each had three hits. Ray had a double and inside-the-park home run on her way to collecting five RBIs. Sadowski had a double and four RBIs, while Smith knocked in three.
Teammates Abby Lecker, Maddy Hom Weible and Gregory all had two hits with an RBI. Ho ripped a triple, while Mia geer added a two-run double. Sarah Snyder also hada double.
DuBois (9-6) hosts St. Marys for Senior Day on Wednesday.
Blose, Wortman in D-9 finals
DuBOIS — The District 9 Class AA Singles Tournament got underway on Monday afternoon at the DuBois High School.
Defending District 9 champ Matt Blose of Punxsutawney was the top seed. He had a first-round bye.
In the first round, Johnsonburg’s Kolton Mehalko toppled DuBois Central Catholic’s Colin Barnett by tiebreaker 11-10 (7-4).
Ryan Newton of Elk County Catholic upended Bradford’s Jarred Lucas 10-0, while St. Marys’ Josh Hart toppled Brockway’s Josh Salada 10-7.
Elk County Catholic’s Isaac Wortman defeated Anthony Esposito of Brockway 10-1, while Punxsutawney’s Vincent Gigliotti downed Clearfield’s Avery Rowles 10-2.
St. Marys’ Adam Snyder was a 10-6 winner over DuBois Central Catholic’s Grant Norman and Johnsonburg’s Nick Bliss topped Bradford’s Alex Barton in a tiebreaker 11-10 (7-3).
In the quarterfinals, Blose upended Mehalko, 10-0. Newton was a 10-2 winner over Hart.
Wortman defeated Gigliotti 10-3, while Snyder downed Bliss 10-8.
Blose returned to the finals with a 6-0, 6-0 victory over Newton, while Wortman toppled Snyder 6-2, 6-4.
The finals will be played today weather permitting at the DuBois Area High School at 3:30 p.m.
Beavers fall to Owls, 5-4
BRADFORD — The DuBois baseball team was defeated by host Bradford 5-4 on Monday afternoon.
The Owls took a 5-0 lead after four innings before the Beaver bats made it a game.
Peter Foradora had a hit and an RBI, as did Gauge Gulvas. Two runs also scored on an error in the outfield.
DuBois dropped to 2-12 overall. The Beavers travel to St. Marys on Wednesday.
Lady Dutch rout Brookville
ST. MARYS — Maura Fledderman and Brianna Grotzinger combined on a five-hitter in the St. Marys Lady Dutch softball team’s 14-1 six-inning win over Brookville Monday afternoon.
The Lady Dutch (5-6) were supposed to visit Brookville, but wet conditions at the Lady Raiders’ Northside Field forced the game north. The visiting Lady Dutch scored in all but one of their six at-bats, including five in the top of the sixth inning to set the final score.
Fledderman allowed four hits while striking out seven and walking none in three innings while Grotzinger gave up three hits and walked two while striking out four in three innings.
At the plate, Syd Eckert doubled twice while Bekka Bauer and Britney Shaw doubled. Maddi LeGrys singled twice.
Aleah Ames singled twice for the Lady Raiders, who fell to 4-6 going into today’s game at Clearfield.
Abby Sunealitis and Carlie McManigle threw for Brookville. Sunealitis went the first 5 2/3 innings before McManigle got the final two outs in the sixth.
St. Marys also plays today, hosting Altoona.
Phillies blast Giants, 11-0
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Odubel Herrera homered twice and drove in five runs, helping Zach Eflin and the Philadelphia Phillies rout the San Francisco Giants 11-0 on Monday night.
Carlos Santana and Cesar Hernandez also connected for Philadelphia, which had dropped six of eight. Santana drove in four runs, and Hernandez had two RBIs.
Eflin (1-0) struck out a career-high nine in 6 2/3 innings. He allowed four hits and walked three.
Herrera hit a three-run drive off Jeff Samardzija (1-2) in the first and a two-run shot off D.J. Snelten in the sixth. He also walked and scored in the fifth when Santana’s drive popped out of the glove of Gorkys Hernandez as his back hit the wall in center, resulting in a three-run homer.
Herrera has reached base in his last 36 games dating to last year, the longest such streak for the Phillies since Jimmy Rollins had a 38-game run between the 2005-06 seasons. He is batting .341 this year.
