Bowling Honor Roll
DuBOIS — A trio of bowlers posted scorers high enough to land a spot on the latest edition of the Bowling Honor Roll.
In Division A of the Sportman’s League, Jackie Mitskavitch rolled a 713 series while John Hilliard recorded a 298 game.
John Paladino also had a 280 game in the Owens-Brockway Mens League.
