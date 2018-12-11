Crusaders blast Rams, 68-42
ST. MARYS — The Elk County Catholic boys basketball team opened its season in impressive fashion Tuesday with a 68-42 home victory against county rival Johnsonburg.
The Crusaders used a 23-10 second quarter to build a 37-19 halftime lead on their way to the 26-point victory against a Rams squad fresh off winning the DuBois Central Catholic Tip-off Tournament.
Elk County had nine different players score in the game, led by the duo of Regis Wortman (19) and Alex Breindel (18), Breindel knocked down four of ECC’s eight 3-pointers on the night, while Wortman had two.
Alec Wehler added 10 points, while Carter Lindemuth had nine.
Johnsonburg’s Austin Green scored a game-high 23 points, but the rest of his teammates combined to score just 19 on the night.
Elk County is back in action Friday at home against Brookville, while Johnsonburg (2-1) travels to Port Allegany Saturday night.
St. Marys girl top Kane, 57-41
ST. MARYS — The St. Marys girls basketball team used a strong push in the middle of the game to pull away from visiting Kane for a 57-41 victory Tuesday night.
Both teams competed in the Johnsonburg Tip-off Tournament over the weekend but didn’t play each other as both lost to the host Ramettes — St. Marys in the opening game and Kane (1-2) in the finals.
The teams played an even first quarter (12-12) Tuesday night before the Lady Dutch seized control with a strong defensive effort in the second and third quarters. St. Marys outscored the Lady Wolves, 31-12, during that 16-minute stretch to put the game away.
St. Marys (2-1) got a balanced scoring attack in the win putting three players in double figures while six of its eight varsity players scored.
Megan Quesenberry led the Lady Dutch with 17 points, while Kyla Johnson and Samantha Hayes added 15 and 13, respectively. Johnson hit three of St. Marys’ six 3-pointers.
Kane’s Ella Marconi scored a game-high 21 points, including going 9 of 10 at the foul line. Teammate Emily Bucheit added 13 points.
St. Marys is back in action Thursday at Clarion.
DCS , Great Commission split
DuBOIS — The DuBois Christian School girls basketball team came away with a 43-16 victory over Great Commission at home Tuesday, while the boys team was defeated 52-29.
On the girls side, the Lady Eagles led 20-0 after one quarter of play and held a 32-0 lead at the half.
Gabby Meholick led DCS in scoring with eight points, while Emily Ditch added seven and Rorrie Maynard and Grace Deitch scored six points apiece.
For the boys, Colin Thomas led the Eagles with 11 points while Alex Hallowell chipped in nine points in the loss.
The Eagles led 13-6 after the first quarter but were outscored 19-5 in the second quarter and 27-11 in the second half.
The DuBois Christian girls return to action Friday at Cambria County Christian.
