PVCA All-State teams named
The Pennsylvania Volleyball Coaches Association recently announced their All-State teams, as several players from the Tri-County area made the list at their respective levels in Class A, 2A and 3A.
At the Class A level, four area athletes were recognized, led by Clarion’s KK Girvan and Brenna Campbell, who helped lead the Lady Cats to the District 9 title and the second round of the PIAA state playoffs.
Campbell, a sophomore, was named to the All-State team for the second time in as many seasons with Clarion.
Clarion has now had at least two players named to the All-State team each of the last three seasons.
Alexis Constantino and Maya Thornton joined Campbell on the team last season, while Gloria Kroh and Olivia Burns were recognized in 2016.
Elk County Catholic’s Taylor Newton and Ridgway’s Casey Woodford joined Campbell and Girvan on this season’s Class A All-State team.
District 9 was also represented on the list by A-C Valley’s Kylee Eaton and Olivia Boocks.
In Class 2A, Redbank Valley’s Taylor King was honored after helping lead the Lady Bulldogs to the district title this season.
King was joined by Kane’s Ella Marconi as the only other player named to the team from the district.
DuBois’ Kelli Hoffer was the lone player from District 9 named to the Class 3A All-State team after helping lead the Lady Beavers to a district title this year.
Bowling Honor Roll
DuBOIS — This edition of the bowling honor roll includes four bowlers from the Scotty’s Donuts Classic League.
Ed Strosky bowled a 279 game to earn a spot on the honor roll, while both Brandon Smith and Jason Wayne bowled games of 277 to stake their names on the list.
Also, Brian Does bowled a 764 series to add his name to this week’s honor roll.
YMCA basketball registration
DuBOIS — The DuBois Area YMCA is taking registrations for its Mens’ 35 and up basketball league. Teams must register by December 9. Games will be played on Tuesday and/or Thursday evenings starting December 11 through early March. Cost is $150 per team or $135 if paid in full by first game.
A College Break basketball league is also offered men or women 17 years old and up during December 17-January 5. Games are played on Monday-Thursday evenings. Cost is $70 or $55 if paid in full by first game.
Contact Zac Wilcox, YMCA program director, at 375-9622 to register a team or for more information.
Penguins send Sprong to Ducks
PITTSBURGH (AP) — The Daniel Sprong experiment is over for the Pittsburgh Penguins.
The Penguins sent Sprong to the Anaheim Ducks on Monday for defenseman Marcus Pettersson.
Pittsburgh selected Sprong in the second round of the 2015 draft, but the 21-year-old struggled to find a secure spot in Pittsburgh’s forward group. He thrived at the American Hockey League level, scoring 32 goals in 2017-18 for Pittsburgh’s AHL affiliate in Wilkes-Barre/Scranton, but had trouble duplicating that success in the NHL. Sprong has four goals and five assists in 42 NHL games, including no goals and four assists in 16 games this season.
Pettersson, 22, had six assists this season for the Ducks and one goal in 49 career games after making his debut with Anaheim last season.
Phillies acquire SS Segura
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Two people familiar with the deal say the Philadelphia Phillies are finalizing a trade with the Seattle Mariners to acquire two-time All-Star shortstop Jean Segura for veteran slugger Carlos Santana and infielder J.P. Crawford.
Both people spoke on condition of anonymity Monday because the deal hasn’t been officially announced.
The Phillies also get left-hander James Pazos and righty Juan Nicasio in the deal.
Segura hit .304 with 10 homers, 63 RBIs, 20 stolen bases and had a .341 on-base percentage last season. He is signed through 2022 and is owed $60 million.
Flyers hire Fletcher as GM
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The Philadelphia Flyers have hired Chuck Fletcher as their general manager in hopes that he can resuscitate one of the worst teams in the NHL.
The Flyers announced the move Monday. The 51-year-old Fletcher will replace the fired Ron Hextall. He had been working as a senior adviser to the New Jersey Devils after spending the last nine seasons as GM of the Minnesota Wild.
